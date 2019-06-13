NetApp : Get the Gartner Report “Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production”

By 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production-a significant increase from less than 30% today. Although there's growing interest in and rapid adoption of containers, running them in production requires a steep learning curve due to both technological immaturity and a lack of operational knowledge. Infrastructure and operations leaders who are responsible for their data centers need to create the right container platform strategies, build expert teams, and implement best practices.

Gartner recently released a report, 'Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production,' which outlines ways for infrastructure and operations leaders to enable and expedite container deployment in production environments.

The first step is to determine whether your organization is ready to move containerized workloads to production. The report poses questions to ask yourself and your team, such as, 'Do you have a DevOps team in place to curate the right platform strategy and enable agile software development and a deployment model?' These queries and your answers can help make sure that you don't underestimate the effort required to operate containers in production.

The report also outlines common mistakes that organizations make when they deploy, including failing to consider developer and operator needs in choosing tools, and failing to deploy common tooling and governance across the organization. Following Gartner's best practices for creating a container platform strategy can help you plan for and avoid these mistakes. It offers recommendations for:

Security, governance, and process isolation

Monitoring and logging

Data persistence and protection

Multihost networking

Container lifecycle management

Container scheduling and orchestration

Is your organization ready to run containers in production? Find out today. Download the Gartner report to get started.