Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Get the Gartner Report “Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

By 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production-a significant increase from less than 30% today. Although there's growing interest in and rapid adoption of containers, running them in production requires a steep learning curve due to both technological immaturity and a lack of operational knowledge. Infrastructure and operations leaders who are responsible for their data centers need to create the right container platform strategies, build expert teams, and implement best practices.

Gartner recently released a report, 'Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production,' which outlines ways for infrastructure and operations leaders to enable and expedite container deployment in production environments.

The first step is to determine whether your organization is ready to move containerized workloads to production. The report poses questions to ask yourself and your team, such as, 'Do you have a DevOps team in place to curate the right platform strategy and enable agile software development and a deployment model?' These queries and your answers can help make sure that you don't underestimate the effort required to operate containers in production.

The report also outlines common mistakes that organizations make when they deploy, including failing to consider developer and operator needs in choosing tools, and failing to deploy common tooling and governance across the organization. Following Gartner's best practices for creating a container platform strategy can help you plan for and avoid these mistakes. It offers recommendations for:

  • Security, governance, and process isolation
  • Monitoring and logging
  • Data persistence and protection
  • Multihost networking
  • Container lifecycle management
  • Container scheduling and orchestration

Is your organization ready to run containers in production? Find out today. Download the Gartner report to get started.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 16:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
12:14pNETAPP : Get the Gartner Report “Best Practices for Running Containers and..
PU
06/11FLASH STORAGE MADE EASY : How C190 Helps Small Enterprises Future-Proof Their Bu..
PU
06/10NETAPP : Is It October Already? Save the Date for NetApp Insight Las Vegas 2019!
PU
06/10NETAPP : IT Operational Support with a SaaS-First Cloud Strategy
PU
06/07PARTNER PERFECT : Why the Channel is NetApp's Choice for C190
PU
06/07TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 194 : Cloud Volumes ONTAP, FlexCache and ONTAP 9.6
PU
06/06NETAPP :  to Participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
06/06WELCOME TO THE FAMILY : How C190 Will Help NetApp Grow
PU
06/06NETAPP : Honors Americas Partners of the Year at Annual Channel Connect Conferen..
BU
06/05NETAPP : Data Fuels AI. We Fuel Data. ONTAP AI Validated with NVIDIA DGX-2 Serve..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 6 286 M
EBIT 2020 1 462 M
Net income 2020 1 113 M
Finance 2020 1 395 M
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 13,51
P/E ratio 2021 11,93
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Capitalization 15 140 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 71,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP4.11%14 549
WESTERN DIGITAL-1.97%10 864
PURE STORAGE INC-2.86%3 969
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD27.36%877
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.88%606
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About