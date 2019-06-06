NetApp : Honors Americas Partners of the Year at Annual Channel Connect Conference

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for the hybrid cloud, today
announced the winners of its North American Partner of the Year Awards
at the third annual NetApp Channel Connect Conference (C3). The awards
recognize partners that have shown commitment to customer innovation,
product revenue and growth by selling NetApp® products in
categories including flash, FlexPod® and the cloud.
Americas Partner Award winners:
-
Top Partner of the Year: WWT
-
FlexPod Partner of the Year: Insight Enterprises
-
Flash Partner of the Year: DataEndure
-
HCI Partner of the Year: Sirius
-
Cloud First Partner of the Year: ePlus
-
New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: CDW Corporation
-
Professional Services Partner of the Year: Sycomp
Area Partner Award winners:
-
West Partner of the Year: Integrated Archive Solutions
-
Central Partner of the Year: Logicalis, Inc.
-
East Partner of the Year: Mainline RTP
-
Canada Partner of the Year: Scalar Decisions
-
LATAM Partner of the Year: Servix Informatica
“NetApp’s channel partners are helping customers achieve their data
transformation goals by understanding the challenges facing
organizations and offering comprehensive solutions,” said Jeff
McCullough, vice president of channel sales for the Americas, NetApp.
“Partners are doing deep integration with us and embracing the cloud
world, and we celebrate those announced today as the leaders in data
solutions.”
About NetApp’s Channel Connect Conference
NetApp’s Channel Connect Conference brings together 250 channel partner
executives from across the Americas to hear about our strategic vision
and engage with NetApp executives.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range
of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications
and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital
transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global
organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand
customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their
operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com.
