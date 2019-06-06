Log in
NetApp

NetApp : Honors Americas Partners of the Year at Annual Channel Connect Conference

06/06/2019 | 12:01am EDT

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for the hybrid cloud, today announced the winners of its North American Partner of the Year Awards at the third annual NetApp Channel Connect Conference (C3). The awards recognize partners that have shown commitment to customer innovation, product revenue and growth by selling NetApp® products in categories including flash, FlexPod® and the cloud.

Americas Partner Award winners:

  • Top Partner of the Year: WWT
  • FlexPod Partner of the Year: Insight Enterprises
  • Flash Partner of the Year: DataEndure
  • HCI Partner of the Year: Sirius
  • Cloud First Partner of the Year: ePlus
  • New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: CDW Corporation
  • Professional Services Partner of the Year: Sycomp

Area Partner Award winners:

  • West Partner of the Year: Integrated Archive Solutions
  • Central Partner of the Year: Logicalis, Inc.
  • East Partner of the Year: Mainline RTP
  • Canada Partner of the Year: Scalar Decisions
  • LATAM Partner of the Year: Servix Informatica

“NetApp’s channel partners are helping customers achieve their data transformation goals by understanding the challenges facing organizations and offering comprehensive solutions,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president of channel sales for the Americas, NetApp. “Partners are doing deep integration with us and embracing the cloud world, and we celebrate those announced today as the leaders in data solutions.”

About NetApp’s Channel Connect Conference

NetApp’s Channel Connect Conference brings together 250 channel partner executives from across the Americas to hear about our strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

Additional Resources

About NetApp

NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
