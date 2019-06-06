NetApp : Honors Americas Partners of the Year at Annual Channel Connect Conference

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for the hybrid cloud, today announced the winners of its North American Partner of the Year Awards at the third annual NetApp Channel Connect Conference (C3). The awards recognize partners that have shown commitment to customer innovation, product revenue and growth by selling NetApp® products in categories including flash, FlexPod® and the cloud.

Americas Partner Award winners:

Top Partner of the Year: WWT

WWT FlexPod Partner of the Year: Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Flash Partner of the Year: DataEndure

DataEndure HCI Partner of the Year: Sirius

Sirius Cloud First Partner of the Year: ePlus

ePlus New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: CDW Corporation

CDW Corporation Professional Services Partner of the Year: Sycomp

Area Partner Award winners:

West Partner of the Year: Integrated Archive Solutions

Integrated Archive Solutions Central Partner of the Year: Logicalis, Inc.

Logicalis, Inc. East Partner of the Year: Mainline RTP

Mainline RTP Canada Partner of the Year: Scalar Decisions

Scalar Decisions LATAM Partner of the Year: Servix Informatica

“NetApp’s channel partners are helping customers achieve their data transformation goals by understanding the challenges facing organizations and offering comprehensive solutions,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president of channel sales for the Americas, NetApp. “Partners are doing deep integration with us and embracing the cloud world, and we celebrate those announced today as the leaders in data solutions.”

