Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : How Casinos Are Gambling With Their Video Surveillance Storage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 09:24pm EST

Here's some free advice: Don't try to rob a casino.

It's no secret that casinos are some of the most watched places on the planet. In a casino, hundreds of cameras are installed throughout every square inch of the building, giving security personnel high-definition, 24/7 visibility into what every patron and every employee is doing at any given time. They know which games you're playing and for how long. They can track how much money you're winning (or, more likely, losing), and what you do after you leave the table. They can even use advanced AI and analytics to predict your next move so that they can accurately staff bars and tables based on real-time activity.

They're looking for card counters, whose disguises (glasses, mustaches, wigs, and hats) are no match for their facial recognition technology. (Hot tip: If you're counting cards and the casino hasn't kicked you out yet, it's not because you're really good. It's because you're really bad and they've decided to let you stay to lose more money.)

They're looking for people with gambling addictions who have placed themselves on exclusion lists and can actually sue the casino if they're allowed to play. And they're looking for criminals who aren't allowed in casinos by law.

Admittedly, much of the video captured by casinos is used after the fact for evidence. So even if you do succeed in pulling off an Ocean's 11 heist, it probably won't be long until the video is used to track you down.

Cameras are essential to the 24/7 operation of a casino. If even one camera goes down over a game table, the casino must shut down that table. If several cameras go down, they must close the entire floor, potentially losing thousands of dollars in revenue, to say nothing of the damage to their reputation. In the event of a shutdown, a casino can even be penalized by regulatory agencies, with fines reaching into the millions.

Yet, even with millions of dollars at stake, many casinos are still running outdated and unreliable video surveillance storage. They pump money into cameras and analytics software but prop them up with cheap, commodity storage. Traditional video deployments with low-cost, white-box digital video recorders (DVRs) are not only prone to failure, they're also expensive to manage and extremely difficult to scale.

If you put cheap tires on a high-performance race car, you're going to have a bad time.

Casinos that aren't thinking about the storage that their video surveillance infrastructure is running on are putting their reputations and their businesses at risk. With NetApp® E-Series systems, casinos don't have to gamble with their video surveillance infrastructure. The NetApp E-Series video surveillance storage solution is designed for the highest levels of reliability, speed, and scalability. Easy manageability and low total cost of ownership make it a perfect choice for cost-conscious casinos.

Download the solution brief to learn more about NetApp's E-Series video surveillance solution for gaming.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 02:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
09:29pREADY FOR 2020 : The Rise of the Data Architect
PU
09:24pNETAPP : How Casinos Are Gambling With Their Video Surveillance Storage
PU
01/28THE BENEFITS OF SAN : Why it Matters in a Cloud-First World
PU
01/28NETAPP : Creating a Unified Content Platform in the Cloud for Broadcasting
PU
01/24NETAPP : Simplified SVM Level Data Protection Using OnCommand System Manager 9.5
PU
01/24NETAPP : FlexPod Extends the Converged Infrastructure Standard to AI/ML Workload..
PU
01/23NETAPP : Journey to Becoming a Cloud Data Service Provider
PU
01/22NETAPP HCI OR SOLIDFIRE : Which One Is Right for You?
PU
01/21ONTAP AI : A Look Back at the Last 6 Months of Innovation
PU
01/18TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 173 : NetApp Advanced Technology Group (ATG)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 295 M
EBIT 2019 1 397 M
Net income 2019 1 051 M
Finance 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,73
P/E ratio 2020 14,26
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 15 766 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 84,1 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP4.89%15 766
WESTERN DIGITAL19.02%12 315
PURE STORAGE INC7.59%4 180
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD9.85%762
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.6.40%710
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.