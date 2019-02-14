Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : How Cloud Technology Will Change in 2019 and Beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 02:12pm EST

2019 promises to be a monumental year for cloud technology and adoption. IDC just released a report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions, that forecasts 10 predictions for the next 5 years. Along with key drivers that are impacting the upcoming changes, the report offers in-depth explanations about its forecasts and their associated IT impacts, and advice for how to approach them strategically.

IDC took into account six primary forces to predict the future of cloud:

  • The next chapter of digital transformation (and retrofitting the old into the new)
  • Platforms
  • Turning data into value
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Consumer expectations

Here's an overview of the top 10 predictions:

Source: IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions

According to IDC, 'there will be a dramatically accelerated period of cloud-native digital innovation. Organizations will take advantage of cloud and cloud-based AI, blockchain, and hyperagile application technologies such as containers, functions, microservices app architectures, and API-based integration to drive the innovation at an increasingly fast pace.' The paper discusses how technology buyers can strategize to prepare for the future.

Get insights for developing or revising your organization's cloud strategy. Download IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictionsto get started.

Interested in learning about the hybrid multicloud experience? Take a lookat how NetApp is helping you command your clouds.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 19:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
02:12pNETAPP : How Cloud Technology Will Change in 2019 and Beyond
PU
01:56pNETAPP : Founder Dave Hitz Retiring From Co.
DJ
12:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Weak Economic Data Counters..
DJ
12:12pCHOOSING STORAGE FOR YOUR HPC SOLUTI : Reliability
PU
11:47aNETAPP : Today I Am Retiring From NetApp
PU
02/13NETAPP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/13NETAPP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13NETAPP : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
02/13NETAPP : Three Tips for Cloud Service Provider Success
PU
02/13KEEP ON SCALIN' : How FlexGroup Volumes Scale Out Performance
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 398 M
Net income 2019 1 053 M
Finance 2019 1 842 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 16 965 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,6 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP12.52%16 965
WESTERN DIGITAL27.83%13 871
PURE STORAGE INC18.35%4 598
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.21.80%800
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD15.19%787
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%303
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.