NetApp : How Cloud Technology Will Change in 2019 and Beyond

2019 promises to be a monumental year for cloud technology and adoption. IDC just released a report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions, that forecasts 10 predictions for the next 5 years. Along with key drivers that are impacting the upcoming changes, the report offers in-depth explanations about its forecasts and their associated IT impacts, and advice for how to approach them strategically.

IDC took into account six primary forces to predict the future of cloud:

The next chapter of digital transformation (and retrofitting the old into the new)

Platforms

Turning data into value

Artificial intelligence

Consumer expectations

Here's an overview of the top 10 predictions:

According to IDC, 'there will be a dramatically accelerated period of cloud-native digital innovation. Organizations will take advantage of cloud and cloud-based AI, blockchain, and hyperagile application technologies such as containers, functions, microservices app architectures, and API-based integration to drive the innovation at an increasingly fast pace.' The paper discusses how technology buyers can strategize to prepare for the future.

