NetApp : How Cloud Technology Will Change in 2019 and Beyond

2019 promises to be a monumental year for cloud technology and adoption. IDC just released a report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions, that forecasts 10 predictions for the next 5 years. Along with key drivers that are impacting the upcoming changes, the report offers in-depth explanations about its forecasts and their associated IT impacts, and advice for how to approach them strategically.
IDC took into account six primary forces to predict the future of cloud:
-
The next chapter of digital transformation (and retrofitting the old into the new)
-
Platforms
-
Turning data into value
-
Artificial intelligence
-
Consumer expectations
Here's an overview of the top 10 predictions:
Source: IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions
According to IDC, 'there will be a dramatically accelerated period of cloud-native digital innovation. Organizations will take advantage of cloud and cloud-based AI, blockchain, and hyperagile application technologies such as containers, functions, microservices app architectures, and API-based integration to drive the innovation at an increasingly fast pace.' The paper discusses how technology buyers can strategize to prepare for the future.
Get insights for developing or revising your organization's cloud strategy. Download IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictionsto get started.
Interested in learning about the hybrid multicloud experience? Take a lookat how NetApp is helping you command your clouds.
Disclaimer
NetApp Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 19:11:01 UTC