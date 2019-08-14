Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/14 04:00:00 pm
44.71 USD   -4.85%
06:22pNETAPP : How We're Creating a Holistic Approach to Win in Hybrid Multicloud
PU
04:36pPATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Profit Falls
DJ
04:13pNETAPP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : How We're Creating a Holistic Approach to Win in Hybrid Multicloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Have you ever had one of those days where you're both sad and excited at the same time? I'm having one of those mixed emotion days.

Today, Joel Reich announced his decision to retire after almost 18 years at NetApp. He leaves an amazing legacy at NetApp. Early on, he was a major contributor to creating the world's first unified storage platform. Later, as the head of our Products and Operations team, he drove the Data Fabric strategy and integrated the portfolio, laying the groundwork for our market leadership in hybrid multicloud. Most recently, he led our Storage Systems and Software business unit to deliver leading flash solutions, including many industry firsts like end-to-end NVMe. Customers will benefit from Joel's pioneering innovation and his steadfast leadership for years to come. Thank you, Joel.

While I'm sad to see Joel leave -happy for him of course - I'm also excited to assume the leadership mantle for the Storage Systems and Software business unit alongside the Cloud Infrastructure business unit. Each business unit remains laser focused on the important transitions that customers are prioritizing. Storage Systems and Software helps customers modernize IT by enabling the move from disk to flash while focused on flash-enabled business-critical SAN environments. Cloud Infrastructure helps customers build private and hybrid clouds to deliver the same services and experiences as public clouds. Bringing the two business units together under one roof means we can take an even more holistic approach to making NetApp easier to do business with and to accelerating our hybrid multicloud strategy. On top of this, our Cloud Data Services business unit fuels innovation with a rich data services portfolio running in the world's biggest clouds to accelerate customers' cloud-first strategies.

With a year and a half at NetApp under my belt, I'm more confident than ever in NetApp's opportunity. Our private cloud solutions are growing, and the world's biggest cloud providers have chosen to partner with NetApp. We offer flash solutions with the industry's leading guaranteed storage efficiency, the highest performance and the most complete cloud integration. While our Q1 results weren't what we had hoped, we are committed to taking our learnings and driving them back into the business.

We have an incredible portfolio and a team of high achievers. No other company can help customers build their data fabrics to support data-driven digital transformation. The NetApp team is all in and energized by the opportunity to build NetApp's new legacy!

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
06:22pNETAPP : How We're Creating a Holistic Approach to Win in Hybrid Multicloud
PU
04:36pPATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Profit Falls
DJ
04:13pNETAPP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pNETAPP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
04:02pNETAPP : Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
12:27pNETAPP : Get a Better View of Backups with the Improved SnapCenter 4.2 Dashboard
PU
08/13NETAPP : Scale Your Video Surveillance Seamlessly with NetApp E-Series Storage
PU
08/12END-TO-END NVME FOR FLEXPOD : Your Three Biggest Questions Answered
PU
08/09TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 203 : Intel and NetApp – Edge to Core to Cloud ..
PU
08/08NETAPP CLOUD VOLUMES SERVICE : What To Know About File Services in the Cloud
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 621 M
EBIT 2020 1 094 M
Net income 2020 837 M
Finance 2020 1 363 M
Yield 2020 4,30%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 10 683 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 56,39  $
Last Close Price 44,71  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-22.73%11 228
WESTERN DIGITAL50.39%16 291
PURE STORAGE INC-16.54%3 396
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-4.08%656
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-13.51%510
TINTRI INC--.--%2
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group