NetApp : How to Improve Healthcare with AI and Deep Learning

02/07/2019 | 10:10am EST

The U.S. healthcare industry has more than 12 million diagnostic errors each year. Life expectancy is not improving, costs are too high, and physicians are overworked. And there is more medical data per patient than ever before. The good news, however, is that from medical imaging to analyzing genomes to discovering new drugs, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is getting better and more sophisticated at doing what humans do, and doing it more accurately, more quickly, and with lower cost. A McKinsey review in 2018 predicted healthcare as one of the top five industries with more than 50 use cases that would involve AI, and over $1 billion has already been raised in startup equity.

Doctors are now making faster, more accurate diagnoses thanks to AI. Of heart patients, 61% are avoiding invasive angiograms, cutting treatment costs by 26%. AI is reducing diagnosis errors in breast cancer patients by 85% and enabling MRIs to accelerate image reconstruction by a factor of 100-with 5-times greater accuracy.

AI allows drug researchers to expedite discovery and development and can reduce the cost of bringing new drugs to market during their 12-14 years of development. AI analyzes millions of molecules to quickly identify potential drugs and lower development costs, and researchers of Alzheimer's, cancer, and multiple sclerosis drugs report a tenfold increase in their productivity.

As a result of AI, healthcare costs are falling and outcomes are improving. The cost of AI-automated breast cancer risk assessments is 5% lower compared with current genomic tests. Two million stroke patient neurons are being saved each minute by rapid AI diagnoses, and tens of millions of healthcare professionals globally will use AI and retina imaging to quickly detect countless medical conditions.

Today's data visionaries are joining NetApp and NVIDIA to apply AI and deep learning to healthcare's greatest challenges. Together, we are accelerating medical discoveries and improving patient care. To learn more about NetApp® solutions for healthcare, visit NetApp booth #2779 at the HIMMS19 conference in Orlando, Florida, or visit NetApp.com to discover how NetApp and NVIDIA can help you accelerate your journey into the world of artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 15:09:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 296 M
EBIT 2019 1 397 M
Net income 2019 1 051 M
Finance 2019 1 889 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 17,13
P/E ratio 2020 15,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Capitalization 17 169 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 83,7 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP13.37%17 169
WESTERN DIGITAL28.24%13 892
PURE STORAGE INC16.48%4 525
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.21.95%809
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD14.63%791
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%297
