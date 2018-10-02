Log in
NetApp : Infrastructure-As-Code (IaC) Accelerated with Ansible + NetApp

10/02/2018 | 07:43pm EDT

What would you do if you had more time? As an Ansible user, you've no doubt had an opportunity to see for yourself with the time you've saved automating. And if you're a NetApp customer, there's no exception. Watching our customers use NetApp and Ansible together save weeks of time has, no doubt, been an exciting endeavor but we're always striving for the next great iteration of our joint solutions. Enter Ansible modules for NetApp.

Over the last few weeks NetApp and Ansible have worked together to release over sixty Ansible modules to truly deliver you infrastructure-as-code. Not only is this library the most diverse offering from any infrastructure partner on Ansibles radar, it's also fully supported by NetApp. In other words, any issues you have in executing Ansible on NetApp can be solved with one call to NetApp, further amplifying your time savings.

With the support of Ansible, NetApp has delivered these sixty modules for customers to execute tasks like setting up volumes, scheduling snapshots, automating permissions, and more to make sure operations teams can deliver quality infrastructure and resources on-demand to meet the fast-paced needs of developers.

To get started we've shared some best practices at thePub, NetApp's open source developer community, on both how to use the modules and share some sample playbooks to get you thinking creatively on how to build out your Ansible playbooks. With hundreds of deployments of our Ansible modules for NetApp in just the first few weeks of release we know that together we're simplifying the provisioning of infrastructure.

Come and see how you can leverage faster, safer, and easier operations with Ansible and NetApp at Ansible Fest, Red Hat Partner Conference, and NetApp Insight. We look forward to meeting you there!

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 23:42:06 UTC
