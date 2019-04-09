Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced that it has been named the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure. This award was presented at Google Cloud Next ’19 in San Francisco.

NetApp is recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers build and run applications on Google Cloud quickly and at scale with the right data strategy. NetApp® Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud Platform, jointly developed by NetApp and Google Cloud, provides customers with a powerful, cloud-native, fully-managed file storage service for running applications, analytics, and DevOps in Google Cloud. Whether running enterprise applications or industry-specific workloads in areas such as oil and gas, media and entertainment and life sciences that need high performance and availability and file-based interfaces, Cloud Volumes Service offers NFS and SMB protocol services with throughput that is established in seconds. Over 30 leading global enterprise organizations are already using the service to move workloads to Google Cloud 10 times faster and with eight times more performance than with alternative solutions.

"Google Cloud and NetApp Cloud Volumes helped us move high performance file workloads that we thought would take months or years to refactor," said Jon Latshaw, vice president, Cloud Services, Cardinal Health.

“We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Data Services, NetApp. “It has been an incredible experience to work so closely with the Google Cloud team. The combination of NetApp’s leading cloud data services with Google Cloud’s leadership in application development, analytics, and machine learning fuels business growth by delivering data-rich customer experiences through new application deployments in the cloud.”

“We’re delighted to recognize NetApp as the Google Cloud 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and NetApp’s solutions in file services and core infrastructure are a great example. We’re proud to provide this award to NetApp and look forward to continue building together.”

Additional Resources

About NetApp

NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
06:30pNETAPP : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastru..
BU
04/04NETAPP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02NETAPP : Accelerates Access to Critical Business Data with Ultrafast Performance
BU
03/12NETAPP : allegro.ai and NetApp showcase integrated Solution for Deep Learning Co..
AQ
02/20NETAPP : Three Ways Thoughtful Partners Drive Mutual Success
PU
02/20NETAPP : Democratize AI with H2O Driverless AI and NetApp Cloud Volumes Service
PU
02/19NETAPP : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financ..
PU
02/19NETAPP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/19NETAPP : General Availability of OnCommand Workflow Automation 5.0
PU
02/18IT'S A SMALL, SMALL DATA WORLD : How NetApp FlexCache Makes It Smaller
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 199 M
EBIT 2019 1 410 M
Net income 2019 1 043 M
Finance 2019 1 867 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 18,39
P/E ratio 2020 17,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Capitalization 18 022 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 78,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP20.92%18 022
WESTERN DIGITAL39.55%15 136
PURE STORAGE INC44.28%5 599
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD14.98%786
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.17.38%769
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About