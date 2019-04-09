NetApp : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today
announced that it has been named the 2018 Google Cloud Technology
Partner of the Year for Infrastructure. This award was presented at
Google Cloud Next ’19 in San Francisco.
NetApp is recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud
ecosystem, helping customers build and run applications on Google Cloud
quickly and at scale with the right data strategy. NetApp® Cloud Volumes
Service for Google Cloud Platform, jointly developed by NetApp and
Google Cloud, provides customers with a powerful, cloud-native,
fully-managed file storage service for running applications, analytics,
and DevOps in Google Cloud. Whether running enterprise applications or
industry-specific workloads in areas such as oil and gas, media and
entertainment and life sciences that need high performance and
availability and file-based interfaces, Cloud Volumes Service offers NFS
and SMB protocol services with throughput that is established in
seconds. Over 30 leading global enterprise organizations are already
using the service to move workloads to Google Cloud 10 times faster and
with eight times more performance than with alternative solutions.
"Google Cloud and NetApp Cloud Volumes helped us move high performance
file workloads that we thought would take months or years to refactor,"
said Jon Latshaw, vice president, Cloud Services, Cardinal Health.
“We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2018 Technology
Partner of the Year for Infrastructure,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice
president and general manager, Cloud Data Services, NetApp. “It has been
an incredible experience to work so closely with the Google Cloud team.
The combination of NetApp’s leading cloud data services with Google
Cloud’s leadership in application development, analytics, and machine
learning fuels business growth by delivering data-rich customer
experiences through new application deployments in the cloud.”
“We’re delighted to recognize NetApp as the Google Cloud 2018 Technology
Partner of the Year for Infrastructure for their innovative work on
behalf of Google Cloud customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice
president, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our ecosystem of
partners is driving tremendous innovation, and NetApp’s solutions in
file services and core infrastructure are a great example. We’re proud
to provide this award to NetApp and look forward to continue building
together.”
