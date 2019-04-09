NetApp : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced that it has been named the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure. This award was presented at Google Cloud Next ’19 in San Francisco.

NetApp is recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers build and run applications on Google Cloud quickly and at scale with the right data strategy. NetApp® Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud Platform, jointly developed by NetApp and Google Cloud, provides customers with a powerful, cloud-native, fully-managed file storage service for running applications, analytics, and DevOps in Google Cloud. Whether running enterprise applications or industry-specific workloads in areas such as oil and gas, media and entertainment and life sciences that need high performance and availability and file-based interfaces, Cloud Volumes Service offers NFS and SMB protocol services with throughput that is established in seconds. Over 30 leading global enterprise organizations are already using the service to move workloads to Google Cloud 10 times faster and with eight times more performance than with alternative solutions.

"Google Cloud and NetApp Cloud Volumes helped us move high performance file workloads that we thought would take months or years to refactor," said Jon Latshaw, vice president, Cloud Services, Cardinal Health.

“We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Data Services, NetApp. “It has been an incredible experience to work so closely with the Google Cloud team. The combination of NetApp’s leading cloud data services with Google Cloud’s leadership in application development, analytics, and machine learning fuels business growth by delivering data-rich customer experiences through new application deployments in the cloud.”

“We’re delighted to recognize NetApp as the Google Cloud 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and NetApp’s solutions in file services and core infrastructure are a great example. We’re proud to provide this award to NetApp and look forward to continue building together.”

