NetApp : Lift But Don't Shift with NetApp Cloud Tiering

Is your data center running out of storage space faster than you planned, but you're not ready to go all in on the public cloud? We've got some good news that will help you free up both space and budget in your hybrid cloud environment.

The NetApp Cloud Tiering service is generally available now on AWS and Azure, with Google Cloud coming soon. Our Cloud Tiering service lets you leverage the benefits of cloud economics while making space available on high-performance NetApp All Flash FAS (AFF) and FAS solid-state device (SDD) storage.

This NetApp Cloud Data Service uses our FabricPools technology to automatically tier infrequently accessed or inactive (cold) data from on-prem ONTAP clusters to low-cost Azure Blob or Amazon S3 storage in the cloud.

With NetApp Cloud Tiering, you lift but don't shift… you can run more workloads on your data center storage clusters, reduce data center costs, and move part of the business from a CAPEX to an OPEX model, all without touching your application layer. Cloud Tiering delivers all the capabilities of the unique FabricPool technology-as well as additional benefits such as automation, reporting, central management, and consumption-based licensing with no up-front costs-at the same cost as FabricPool alone.

Cloud Tiering service pricing includes PAYGO at $0.05/GB per month and BYOL at $0.04/GB per month or $0.033/GB per month for a 1-year or 3-year upfront commitment.

Whether you're tiering decommissioned VMs, replacing SAS, or tiering all your cold data or only snapshots, find out howNetApp Cloud Tiering service can provide the agile on-prem storage you need to extend your data center to the cloud, efficiently and cost-effectively.