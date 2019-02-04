Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Looking For a Modern SAN Solution? Think NetApp Flash!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:49pm EST

Over the past few years, NetApp has transformed into a new company, innovating as never before with SAN as a major focus. It is no longer accurate to say that NetApp is a NAS company and not a 'real SAN' company. The benefits of flash-based NetApp SAN stand alone in the industry today. If you're looking for the best in modern SAN storage, NetApp flash should be at the top of your list.

So what makes NetApp SAN different? It's all about modernization.

For starters, let's look at some of the 'table stakes' for all-flash arrays:

  • Outstanding performance ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of IOPS at
  • Multiple data efficiency technologies such as compression, dedupe, and in the case of NetApp, compaction, to reduce cost
  • Significant reduction of data center power, space, and cooling costs due to the lower relative power draw of an all-flash array

NetApp flash, specifically AFF, has all of the above characteristics in depth, and a whole lot more. Here are 9 unique differentiators of NetApp all-flash SAN that offer compelling value now and into the future-above and beyond what every other competitive all-flash SAN product provides.

  1. NetApp is leading in flash and SAN. According to IDC, NetApp all-flash arrays are number one. Of the top 5 SAN vendors being tracked, NetApp is the fastest growing SAN vendor.
  2. NetApp offers storage efficiency and performance guarantees. This combination is unique and gives NetApp AFF customers the ability to deploy their most mission-critical applications with confidence.
  3. NetApp is the only vendor shipping an end-to-end NVMe array. NetApp has shipped multiple PBs of NVMe-based storage, and with the introduction of the AFF A800, NetApp is shipping the first end-to-end NVMe array for the most demanding applications where speed is the new scale.
  4. NetApp AFF supports NVMe-oF for Fibre Channel. This is a significant benefit to customers with existing NetApp AFF A300, A700, A700/s, and A800 systems. By ensuring the right version of ONTAP and compatible HBAs, a customer can change from running FCP to NVMe-oF, no other changes needed. This simple upgrade can yield up to 60% more IOPS and reduce latency by up to half. This is the epitome of investment protection and demonstration of NetApp's commitment to future proofing.
  5. NetApp is the only large-scale storage vendor providing a host-based NVMe solution with shared storage for persistence and data protection. MAX Data host-based software allows systems to recognize and take advantage of host-based storage class memory (SCM) products such as NVDIMM or 3D Xpoint/Optane for extreme performance. If you are running NetApp AFF with hosts running MAX Data, you can integrate NetApp's proven and highly efficient Snapshot technology to back up host-based data to persistent storage on AFF.
  6. NetApp is the only storage vendor providing realistic, full-featured cloud integration. In the era of modernization, it is impossible to ignore the inevitable adoption of cloud services. With NetApp all-flash SAN storage, you can take advantage of the NetApp Data Fabric, giving you the ability to replicate data from flash to HDD, bidirectionally between ONTAP and Element OS, or to ONTAP in the cloud (Cloud Volumes ONTAP). This is a truly unique value proposition. From data protection workflows, dev/ops, test/dev, and more, the ability to connect easily to cloud-based services is quickly becoming a requirement for many enterprises. The unmatched flexibility, agility, and composability of the NetApp Data Fabric means your NetApp SAN can do things no other SAN offering can do. Your creativity is the only limit.
  7. NetApp allows further cost reduction via FabricPools. This data tiering feature in ONTAP allows your performant data to reside on an all-flash tier and your 'cold' data to seamlessly move to a lower cost S3 target. This can be tiered on-premises and/or to an S3 target on your cloud provider of choice.
  8. NetApp has a scale-out architecture that is powered by intelligence and characterized by simplicity. Scale-out is not uncommon for NAS offerings, and NetApp has clearly dominated that space. That same scale-out capability is a feature of ONTAP regardless of protocol. No more forklift upgrades, just scale your SAN nondisruptively with more flash or disks. You can even mix and match models. With application profiles, automated data placement, and FlexGroups, it is far easier to quickly set up your SAN according to best practices and let the system balance out data placement with nondisruptive data migration based on the cluster's usage characteristics, resource availability, and more.
  9. NetApp offers true adaptive Quality of Service (QoS). It's not just some 'fair share scheme.' NetApp provides true adaptive QoS that allows the system to guarantee the performance needed for your key data sets and keeps others in their respective swim lanes. If you need to change the performance for a given volume, just dynamically change the parameters and keep serving data.

NetApp all-flash SAN is one of the fastest, simplest, most scalable, most available SAN offerings on the market. As part of the Data Fabric, it gives you the ability to place your data where you need it most based on your business requirements. That is the heart of being #DataDriven. It is what a modern, cloud-connected SAN gives you.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
08:49pNETAPP : Looking For a Modern SAN Solution? Think NetApp Flash!
PU
08:44pNETAPP : How Linux is Winning in the Azure Cloud for Tier One Workloads
PU
02/01NETAPP : ONTAP FlexGroup Technology Powers NetApp's Massive Active IQ Data Lake
PU
02/01NETAPP : Your Guide to Everything NetApp at HIMSS 2019
PU
02/01NETAPP : Partner Tools for A Strong Q4 Finish
PU
01/31NETAPP : Hosts Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Webcast
BU
01/30READY FOR 2020 : The Rise of the Data Architect
PU
01/30NETAPP : How Casinos Are Gambling With Their Video Surveillance Storage
PU
01/28THE BENEFITS OF SAN : Why it Matters in a Cloud-First World
PU
01/28NETAPP : Creating a Unified Content Platform in the Cloud for Broadcasting
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 296 M
EBIT 2019 1 397 M
Net income 2019 1 051 M
Finance 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 16,54
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 16 574 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 83,7 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP10.27%16 574
WESTERN DIGITAL27.13%13 603
PURE STORAGE INC13.12%4 395
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD11.18%762
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.16.46%756
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.