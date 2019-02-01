NetApp : Partner Tools for A Strong Q4 Finish

It's Q4 FY19! As we sprint to a strong end to the fiscal year, be sure to take advantage of everything available to engage with customers and close business.

I use the term 'sprint' here because face it: Achieving our sales goal is indeed a competition. We prepare (train) all year long with an eye towards winning! Now, we are running to the finish line (our sales target) in a limited period of time (a quarter). There are others in the race (the competition). We have tools available to help us to move us closer to the finish line.

The NetApp Unified Partner Program offers new and improved tools and resources to help you succeed. To finish out the quarter and the year strong, we are announcing the following exciting updates:

These are just some of the many tools available to help you close business. Make full use of the NetApp Unified Partner Program and be empowered to grow and succeed. Download the Unified Partner Program Guide for your region (login required) and learn how you can drive even more business with NetApp. Use the power of the Unified Program and finish strong!