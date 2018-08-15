|
NetApp : Q1 Financial Tanles
08/15/2018 | 04:31pm EDT
NETAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
July 27, 2018
|
April 27, 2018
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
Current assets:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|
$
|
4,811
|
$
|
5,391
|
Accounts receivable
|
616
|
1,047
|
Inventories
|
97
|
122
|
Other current assets
|
329
|
392
|
Total current assets
|
5,853
|
6,952
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
768
|
756
|
Goodwill and purchased intangible assets, net
|
1,820
|
1,833
|
Other non-current assets
|
464
|
450
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,905
|
$
|
9,991
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
425
|
$
|
609
|
Accrued expenses
|
592
|
825
|
Commercial paper notes
|
200
|
385
|
Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
1,623
|
1,712
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,840
|
3,531
|
Long-term debt
|
1,542
|
1,541
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
964
|
992
|
Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
1,637
|
1,651
|
Total liabilities
|
6,983
|
7,715
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,922
|
2,276
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
8,905
|
$
|
9,991
NETAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
July 27, 2018
|
July 28, 2017
|
|
Revenues:
|
Product
|
$
|
875
|
$
|
727
|
Software maintenance
|
229
|
223
|
Hardware maintenance and other services
|
370
|
371
|
Net revenues
|
1,474
|
1,321
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Cost of product
|
398
|
376
|
Cost of software maintenance
|
7
|
7
|
Cost of hardware maintenance and other services
|
106
|
114
|
Total cost of revenues
|
511
|
497
|
Gross profit
|
963
|
824
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
409
|
423
|
Research and development
|
208
|
193
|
General and administrative
|
73
|
68
|
Restructuring charges
|
19
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
709
|
684
|
|
Income from operations
|
254
|
140
|
|
Other income, net
|
18
|
5
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
272
|
145
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(11
|
)
|
14
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
131
|
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
Shares used in net income per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
262
|
270
|
|
Diluted
|
269
|
278
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.20
NETAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
July 27, 2018
|
July 28, 2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
131
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
49
|
51
|
Stock-based compensation
|
40
|
48
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(26
|
)
|
-
|
Other items, net
|
8
|
5
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:
|
Accounts receivable
|
423
|
226
|
Inventories
|
25
|
24
|
Accounts payable
|
(177
|
)
|
(58
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
(221
|
)
|
(135
|
)
|
Deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
(87
|
)
|
(102
|
)
|
Long-term taxes payable
|
5
|
-
|
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net
|
4
|
60
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
326
|
250
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Redemptions of investments, net
|
248
|
112
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(64
|
)
|
(36
|
)
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
-
|
(24
|
)
|
Other investing activities, net
|
2
|
1
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
186
|
53
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock award plans
|
63
|
48
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
(84
|
)
|
(57
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(500
|
)
|
(150
|
)
|
Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper notes, net
|
(185
|
)
|
394
|
Dividends paid
|
(105
|
)
|
(54
|
)
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(1
|
)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(812
|
)
|
181
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(14
|
)
|
19
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(314
|
)
|
503
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Beginning of period
|
2,947
|
2,450
|
End of period
|
$
|
2,633
|
$
|
2,953
SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET LINE ITEMS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
As of April 27, 2018
|
|
As Previously
Reported
|
Impact of ASC 606 Adoption
|
As Adjusted
|
ASSETS
|
Accounts receivable
|
$
|
1,009
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
1,047
|
Inventories
|
126
|
(4
|
)
|
122
|
Other current assets
|
330
|
62
|
392
|
Other non-current assets
|
420
|
30
|
450
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
$
|
1,804
|
$
|
(92
|
)
|
$
|
1,712
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
961
|
31
|
992
|
Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
1,673
|
(22
|
)
|
1,651
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,067
|
209
|
2,276
NETAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As Previously ReportedThree Months Ended July 28, 2017
Impact of ASC 606
Adoption
As Adjusted
|
Product
|
$
|
$
|
4$
|
727
|
Software maintenance
|
234
|
(11 )
|
223
|
Hardware maintenance and other services
|
368
|
3
|
371
|
Net revenues
|
1,325
|
(4)
|
1,321
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Cost of product
|
371
|
5
|
376
|
Cost of software maintenance
|
7
|
-
|
7
|
Cost of hardware maintenance and other
|
services
|
113
|
1
|
114
|
Total cost of revenues
|
491
|
6
|
497
|
Gross profit
|
834
|
(10)
|
824
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
425
|
(2)
|
423
|
Research and development
|
193
|
-
|
193
|
General and administrative
|
68
|
-
|
68
|
Total operating expenses
|
686
|
(2)
|
684
|
Income from operations
|
148
|
(8)
|
140
|
Other income, net
|
5
|
-
|
5
|
Income before income taxes
|
153
|
(8)
|
145
|
Provision for income taxes
|
17
|
(3)
|
14
|
Net income
|
$
|
136$
|
(5)$
|
131
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.50$
|
(0.01 )$
|
0.49
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.02 )$
|
0.47
723
0.49
$
Shares used in net income per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
270
|
270
|
270
|
Diluted
|
278
|
278
|
278
Disclaimer
NetApp Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 20:30:09 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
6 223 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
1 279 M
|
Net income 2019
|
926 M
|
Finance 2019
|
2 622 M
|
Yield 2019
|
1,84%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
24,23
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
20,55
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
2,95x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
2,89x
|
Capitalization
|
21 007 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
28
|Average target price
|
80,0 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
-3,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NETAPP
|49.60%
|21 007