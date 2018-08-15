Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 11:02:16 pm
83.455 USD   +0.84%
04:39pNETAPP : Reports Strong Quarterly Results -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:31pNETAPP : Q1 Financial Tanles
PU
04:21pNETAPP : Historical Supplemental Commentary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NetApp : Q1 Financial Tanles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:31pm EDT

NETAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

July 27, 2018

April 27, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

4,811

$

5,391

Accounts receivable

616

1,047

Inventories

97

122

Other current assets

329

392

Total current assets

5,853

6,952

Property and equipment, net

768

756

Goodwill and purchased intangible assets, net

1,820

1,833

Other non-current assets

464

450

Total assets

$

8,905

$

9,991

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

425

$

609

Accrued expenses

592

825

Commercial paper notes

200

385

Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue

1,623

1,712

Total current liabilities

2,840

3,531

Long-term debt

1,542

1,541

Other long-term liabilities

964

992

Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue

1,637

1,651

Total liabilities

6,983

7,715

Stockholders' equity

1,922

2,276

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,905

$

9,991

NETAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 27, 2018

July 28, 2017

Revenues:

Product

$

875

$

727

Software maintenance

229

223

Hardware maintenance and other services

370

371

Net revenues

1,474

1,321

Cost of revenues:

Cost of product

398

376

Cost of software maintenance

7

7

Cost of hardware maintenance and other services

106

114

Total cost of revenues

511

497

Gross profit

963

824

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

409

423

Research and development

208

193

General and administrative

73

68

Restructuring charges

19

-

Total operating expenses

709

684

Income from operations

254

140

Other income, net

18

5

Income before income taxes

272

145

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(11

)

14

Net income

$

283

$

131

Net income per share:

Basic

$

1.08

$

0.49

Diluted

$

1.05

$

0.47

Shares used in net income per share calculations:

Basic

262

270

Diluted

269

278

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.40

$

0.20

NETAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 27, 2018

July 28, 2017

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

283

$

131

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

49

51

Stock-based compensation

40

48

Deferred income taxes

(26

)

-

Other items, net

8

5

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:

Accounts receivable

423

226

Inventories

25

24

Accounts payable

(177

)

(58

)

Accrued expenses

(221

)

(135

)

Deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue

(87

)

(102

)

Long-term taxes payable

5

-

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net

4

60

Net cash provided by operating activities

326

250

Cash flows from investing activities:

Redemptions of investments, net

248

112

Purchases of property and equipment

(64

)

(36

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(24

)

Other investing activities, net

2

1

Net cash provided by investing activities

186

53

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock award plans

63

48

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock awards

(84

)

(57

)

Repurchase of common stock

(500

)

(150

)

Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper notes, net

(185

)

394

Dividends paid

(105

)

(54

)

Other financing activities, net

(1

)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(812

)

181

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(14

)

19

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(314

)

503

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

Beginning of period

2,947

2,450

End of period

$

2,633

$

2,953

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET LINE ITEMS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

As of April 27, 2018

As Previously

Reported

Impact of ASC 606 Adoption

As Adjusted

ASSETS

Accounts receivable

$

1,009

$

38

$

1,047

Inventories

126

(4

)

122

Other current assets

330

62

392

Other non-current assets

420

30

450

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue

$

1,804

$

(92

)

$

1,712

Other long-term liabilities

961

31

992

Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue

1,673

(22

)

1,651

Total stockholders' equity

2,067

209

2,276

NETAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

As Previously ReportedThree Months Ended July 28, 2017

Impact of ASC 606

Adoption

As Adjusted

Product

$

$

4$

727

Software maintenance

234

(11 )

223

Hardware maintenance and other services

368

3

371

Net revenues

1,325

(4)

1,321

Cost of revenues:

Cost of product

371

5

376

Cost of software maintenance

7

-

7

Cost of hardware maintenance and other

services

113

1

114

Total cost of revenues

491

6

497

Gross profit

834

(10)

824

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

425

(2)

423

Research and development

193

-

193

General and administrative

68

-

68

Total operating expenses

686

(2)

684

Income from operations

148

(8)

140

Other income, net

5

-

5

Income before income taxes

153

(8)

145

Provision for income taxes

17

(3)

14

Net income

$

136$

(5)$

131

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.50$

(0.01 )$

0.49

Diluted

$

(0.02 )$

0.47

723

0.49

$

Shares used in net income per share calculations:

Basic

270

270

270

Diluted

278

278

278

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 20:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
04:39pNETAPP : Reports Strong Quarterly Results -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:31pNETAPP : Q1 Financial Tanles
PU
04:21pNETAPP : Historical Supplemental Commentary
PU
04:21pNETAPP : Earnings Summary
PU
04:15pNETAPP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:09pNETAPP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:02pNETAPP : CORRECTING and REPLACING NetApp Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 ..
BU
01:46pFLEXPOD : A Success Story Enters its Next Phase (Part 1)
PU
01:46pNETAPP : Speed Up Your MySQL-Based Apps and Retain Customers With NetApp Cloud V..
PU
12:16pNETAPP : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:21pNetApp reports Q1 beats with 20% product sales growth, in-line guide 
04:11pNetApp declares $0.40 dividend 
04:02pNetApp beats by $0.24, beats on revenue 
08/14Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 223 M
EBIT 2019 1 279 M
Net income 2019 926 M
Finance 2019 2 622 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 24,23
P/E ratio 2020 20,55
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capitalization 21 007 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 80,0 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP49.60%21 007
WESTERN DIGITAL-18.28%19 217
PURE STORAGE INC43.57%5 133
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-25.50%869
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.6.63%835
INNODISK CORP--.--%346
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.