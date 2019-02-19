NetApp : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

a
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
Item 1
|
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
|
3
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of January 25, 2019 and April 27, 2018
|
3
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended January 25, 2019 and January 26, 2018
|
4
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Nine Months Ended January 25, 2019 and
|
January 26, 2018
|
5
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended January 25, 2019 and January 26, 2018
|
6
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7
|
Item 2
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
27
|
Item 3
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
42
|
Item 4
|
Controls and Procedures
|
43
|
Item 1
|
44
|
Item 1A
|
44
|
Item 2
|
54
|
Item 3
|
55
|
Item 4
|
55
|
Item 5
|
55
|
Item 6
|
56
|
SIGNATURE
|
57
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Legal Proceedings
Risk Factors
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Defaults upon Senior Securities
Mine Safety Disclosures
Other Information Exhibits
2
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
NETAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except par value)
(Unaudited)
January 25, 2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments Accounts receivable Inventories
Other current assets
Total current assets Property and equipment, net Goodwill
Other intangible assets, net Other non-current assets
ASSETS
$
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable Accrued expenses Commercial paper notes
Current portion of long-term debt
Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
Total current liabilities
Long-term debt
Other long-term liabilities
Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
Total liabilities
$
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value; 247 and 263 shares issued and outstanding as of January 25, 2019 and April 27, 2018
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
April 27, 2018
2,271$ 2,941
1,7782,450
8721,047
100122
340392
5,3616,952
763756
1,7421,739
5694
496450
8,418$ 9,991
497$ 609
730825
163385
399
-
1,6411,712
3,4303,531
1,1441,541
898992
1,7161,651
1,2982,355
(9 ) (70 )
8,418$ 9,991
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months EndedJanuary 25, 2019
Revenues:
Product
Software maintenance
Hardware maintenance and other services
Net revenues
Cost of revenues:
Cost of product
Cost of software maintenance
Cost of hardware maintenance and other services
Total cost of revenues
Gross profit Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
Research and development
General and administrative
Restructuring charges
Gain on sale of properties
Total operating expenses Income from operations Other income, net
Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Net income (loss)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
Shares used in net income (loss) per share calculations:
Basic
Diluted
Cash dividends declared per share
$
10
102
581
982
401
203
67--
671
311
8
319
70
January 26, 2018
952$
221
3661,0951,109
469
108
583
956
419
193
72-
(2 1 8 )
466
490
14
504
983
$
0.40$
0.20$
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Nine Months EndedJanuary 25, 2019
January 26, 2018
2,755$ 2,498704668
1,2951,242
6
2519
315334
1,6351,595
2,9192,6801,2181,263622580209209
19-
-(2 1 8 )
2,0681,834
851846
3325
884871
1111,045
3.01$ 2.94$
257269
263269
1.20$ 0.60
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
.
Three Months Ended
Net income (loss)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments Defined benefit obligations:
Reclassification adjustments related to defined benefit obligations
Income tax effect
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities:
Unrealized holding gains (losses) arising during the period
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
|
January 25,
|
January 26,
|
January 25,
|
January 26,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
249$
(4 7 9 )$
(5 )
(1 )-
(17 )(23 )
$
256$
(5 0 2 )$
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Nine Months Ended
773$
(1 7 4 )
(4 )
3
(2 ) 1
(15 )
775$
5