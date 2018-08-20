Log in
News

NetApp : Record Year for Travel Highlights Need for Video

08/20/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

Earlier this year, the trade group Airlines for America predicted that summer 2018 will set new records for airline travel in the United States-up 3.7% over last year. In fact, this year's July 4th holiday was the second-busiest day in the 17-year history of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

With more people travelling than ever before, the need for robust video surveillance systems in airports and on public transportation has never been greater. But securing an airport is no easy task. Large airports, with numerous passageways and corners, are among the world's busiest facilities, with thousands of people moving quickly across terminals.

With their extreme focus on security, airports are a proving ground for today's most sophisticated video technologies. To detect and prevent security incidents, airports are installing thousands of high-definition cameras for real-time monitoring and evidence.

Today's video analytics software can detect unattended baggage, track individuals as they move through the airport, identify suspicious body language, and compare faces to a watch list database.

However, to take advantage of today's cutting-edge video management systems and video analytics software, airports need to think differently about their approach to storage. As their video needs have grown, many airports now find themselves managing multiple siloed video systems running on legacy storage. To take advantage of the latest analytics software, they need to break down data silos and unify their data. For security departments that lack experience in enterprise storage, this can be a daunting task. But it doesn't have to be.

Here are five things that every airport and transportation agency must look for in a storage solution for video surveillance:

  1. Downtime is never good, but with lives on the line, it's not even an option.
  2. The more complex the scene, the greater the data requirements.
  3. Easy deployment and support. Spend more time ensuring safety and less time managing data.
  4. Seamless scalability. Future-proof your infrastructure to handle improved image resolutions, greater camera density, and changing retention requirements.
  5. Total cost of ownership. Focus resources on innovations to improve security.

The NetApp® video surveillance solution features a complete line of storage systems that are designed to meet today's security challenges. Airports and transportation agencies that require fast, continuous access to video evidence can rest easy knowing their solution can help them maintain data integrity, meet retention policies, and support rapid growth.

To learn more, download our solution brief or contact ng-videosurveillance@netapp.com.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
