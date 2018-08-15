Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 11:02:16 pm
83.455 USD   +0.84%
NETAPP : Reports Strong Quarterly Results -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:31pNETAPP : Q1 Financial Tanles
PU
04:21pNETAPP : Historical Supplemental Commentary
PU
NetApp : Reports Strong Quarterly Results -- Earnings Review

0
08/15/2018 | 04:39pm EDT

By Maria Armental

NetApp Inc. reported first-quarter results on Wednesday. Here is what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income more than doubled to $283 million, or $1.05 a share, from $131 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding stock-based compensation and other items, profit rose to $1.04 a share from 60 cents a share. The company had forecast a per-share profit between 53 cents and 59 cents, or between 76 cents and 82 cents on an adjusted basis. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters projected 63 cents a share, or 80 cents a share as adjusted.

REVENUE: Net revenue rose 12% to $1.47 billion, beating the consensus forecast of $1.42 billion and landing at the high end of the company's projected range between $1.37 billion and $1.47 billion.

GROSS MARGIN: Gross profit margin improved to 65.3% from 62.4% a year earlier.

OUTLOOK: NetApp projects per-share profit of 79 cents to 85 cents this quarter, or 94 cents to $1 on an adjusted basis, on $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion in revenue. Analysts expect a profit of 81 cents a share, or 97 cents a share as adjusted, on $1.51 billion in revenue.

CASH & DEBT: NetApp ended the quarter with $4.81 billion in cash, compared with $5.39 billion in cash in the fourth quarter. Long-term debt slightly rose from the prior quarter to $1.54 billion.

STOCK: Shares, which outperform the market having nearly doubled in value over the past 12 months, rose 0.5% in after-hours trading. Shares closed Wednesday slightly down at $82.47.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 223 M
EBIT 2019 1 279 M
Net income 2019 926 M
Finance 2019 2 622 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 24,23
P/E ratio 2020 20,55
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capitalization 21 007 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 80,0 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP49.60%21 007
WESTERN DIGITAL-18.28%19 217
PURE STORAGE INC43.57%5 133
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-25.50%869
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.6.63%835
INNODISK CORP--.--%346
