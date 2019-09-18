NetApp : Start Planning Your Trip to NetApp INSIGHT 2019 Now

We're less than two months away from NetApp INSIGHT 2019 Las Vegas. It's a packed three-day event, and you've got to make the most of your time. NetApp's Schedule Builder is the perfect tool to help you plan your event and make sure you don't miss any of the sessions or presentations you're looking forward to.

This year, NetApp brought their Schedule Builder in-house and revamped it with a more modern, responsive look and feel. It's easier than ever to choose which events you want to attend and when, so you're in control of your time at NetApp INSIGHT. Export your scheduled events to iCal or any other calendar format for ease of integration with your day-to-day calendar. You can also 'favorite' events that you want to keep at the top of your feed, which is very helpful.

Pro tips from a NetApp INSIGHT veteran

I've been to several NetApp INSIGHT conferences over the years, and it never fails to disappoint. But you have to make sure you're getting the most out of your NetApp INSIGHT experience. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you're planning your conference using Schedule Builder:

Choose backup sessions. You may find that a session you've registered for doesn't turn out to be what you need, or you may decide to change up your schedule on the fly. By choosing backup sessions and keeping track of them in Schedule Builder, you can make sure that time isn't wasted, and you can get into a session that's right for you.

You may find that a session you've registered for doesn't turn out to be what you need, or you may decide to change up your schedule on the fly. By choosing backup sessions and keeping track of them in Schedule Builder, you can make sure that time isn't wasted, and you can get into a session that's right for you. Make time for certifications. NetApp INSIGHT is one of the best opportunities you have to get certified in a variety of NetApp and industry technologies, or to re-up your existing certifications. The best part is, it's all included with your conference pass at no additional cost. If you're looking to take some certification exams (and I highly recommend you do), be sure to pre-register for up to two via Pearson VUE . You can use your Personal Time option in Schedule Builder to block out this time so you don't miss your exam.

It's easy to get wrapped up in the excitement of NetApp INSIGHT, but be sure to make the most of your time. Start planning your trip today with Schedule Builder.