NetApp : StorageGRID Solves Your Unstructured Data Management Problems

In January, Gartner released the latest version of the Critical Capabilities for Object Storage. In this report, Gartner identifies use cases and critical capabilities of highly scalable, self-healing storage platforms.

For our customers, object storage is an increasingly vital component of their hybrid multicloud strategy. NetApp® StorageGRID® delivers performance with value to give you the best choice for managing your ever-growing amount of unstructured data. I urge anyone looking to deploy an on-premises or hybrid cloud object infrastructure to give this report a read.

As part of the NetApp product team that builds StorageGRID, I am very proud of the recognition of StorageGRID in the report. Over the past 4 years, we have been innovating quickly with StorageGRID, releasing multiple feature-rich updates to the solution each year. Many of these capabilities are truly industry leading and reflect our belief that object storage is moving into more critical (and massive) use cases in the industry.

StorageGRID continues to deliver exciting features related to our hybrid multicloud capabilities:

True hybrid cloud workflows with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon S3 Glacier. NetApp brings Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud compute to your on-premises object storage through integration with Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS). With StorageGRID CloudMirror functionality, you can bring your on-premises object storage seamlessly to the cloud; with our newly released Cloud Storage Pools, you can take advantage of Amazon S3 Glacier for your coldest, most cost-sensitive archives. All of these capabilities are managed through a single pane, with massive scale and tremendous reliability and durability.

Native Elasticsearch integration (on premises or cloud hosted). This capability provides highly scalable metadata search and analytics.

This capability provides highly scalable metadata search and analytics. Industry-leading data lifecycle management along with an industry-standard object API (S3) to protect your compliant data. The StorageGRID compliance option enables you to comply with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) requirements for electronic record keeping.

These are all prime industry-leading capabilities, but the greatest advantage of StorageGRID is that it's a key thread in the overall NetApp Data Fabric. Innovations from other product areas in NetApp allow our customers to build compelling solutions applying performance, capacity, and reliability based on a hybrid multicloud fabric. One example of the Data Fabric delivered is FabricPool. With FabricPool, you can easily harness the multiprotocol and data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP® software on NetApp AFF systems while taking advantage of the extensive scale of StorageGRID for the data that doesn't require the extreme performance of AFF.

I hope you take the time to download and read the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage report , and let NetApp know how we can help you use StorageGRID to solve your toughest unstructured data management problems.

To read StorageGRID datasheets and solution briefs, explore use cases, and examine business advantages, check out the StorageGRID pages on netapp.com.

