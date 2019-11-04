NetApp : Talk Cloud with NetApp at Google Cloud Next London 2019

Come and see NetApp at booth P4 in the Expo at Google Cloud Next London 2019, ExCeL Centre, Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21. We're showing lots of cool demos and holding a 'How Fast Can You Spin Up a Cloud Volume' contest (the fastest time wins an awesome prize-stop by the booth to play). Chat with our cloud experts about guaranteed uptime for SAP data, persistent storage for Kubernetes, migrating to the cloud, cost optimization in Google Cloud, and more.

We're excited that Google Cloud Next London 2019 is here. As a strategic partner of Google Cloud and Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure, NetApp is proud to be a Premier sponsor this year. NetApp was a sponsor at Next London last year, was a sponsor at Next San Francisco and Next Tokyo earlier this year, and has been a sponsor at many Google Cloud Summits all around the world. We've had great interaction with customers new and old about the future of cloud data management strategies and best practices for managing file data in Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Next Londonis a great opportunity for developers, site reliability engineers (SREs), cloud architects, and channel partners to discover how NetApp and Google Cloud are partnering to advance the world of cloud. Experience our latest co-developed cloud data services for yourself through live, immersive, and engineer-led demonstrations. Hear directly from the minds behind NetApp® and Google Cloud products, get one-on-one time with experts, and boost your knowledge through hands-on learning.

Attend a cloud talk. SAP: Wednesday, November 20, 2:25-2:45 p.m. Hybrid Cloud: Wednesday, November 20, 4:15-4:35 p.m.



Sign up for a VIP meeting with NetApp executives . Accelerate existing file workloads Build containerized applications with persistent file storage Integrate cloud data services to transform your business Move enterprise workloads to Google Cloud

Attend our VIP happy hour. When: Wednesday, November 20, 8-10 p.m. Where: Zero Sette-Unit R3, Warehouse K, 2 Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock London, E16 1DR map link What: Gastropub; beer and wine

Qualify for a $2,000 Google Cloud Credit Be one of the first 20 customers to onboard/subscribe to Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud and receive a $2,000 Google Cloud credit. Valid only to customers with an Active Google Cloud Account ID.



Our cloud solutions team will be at booth P4, drawing on our real-world experience to answer your questions. We'll be showing demos of how our cloud data management solutions for Google Cloud can help you improve your cloud journey. If you can't wait for London and want to learn more about NetApp and Google Cloud, visit the NetApp and Google Cloud Partnership page.