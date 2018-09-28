Log in
NetApp : Visit Us at SAP TechEd 2018 in Las Vegas

09/28/2018

SAP's annual technical conference, SAP TechEd, is again held in Las Vegas from Oct. 2th to 5th. NetApp will be at booth #362 to talk about how NetApp can help you improve your SAP experience.

This year, we will look at how you can best optimize your SAP landscape on-premise and in the cloud. Our improved infrastructure helps you optimize SAP HANA in on-premise datacenters, whilst, NetApp's Cloud Volumes Service will let you run your SAP cloud and hybrid cloud scenarios on the three biggest public cloud providers. There's a lot happening at the NetApp booth and I want to invite you to stop by to talk to us and also see an impressive SmartFactory 4.0 IoT solution.

In this blog post I will point you to all the relevant information and downloads that can help you prepare your visit and lets you gather more information on how to improve your SAP experience with NetApp.

SAP Teched Booth and NetApp Sessions

Visit us at booth #362 at the show flow. You may also visit the following presentations:

  • Session CNA411: SAP runs better on NetApp, Wednesday 3:30-4:45pm
  • Session DS106: Everything you always wanted to know about running SAP on NetApp, Tuesday 3:00-3:30pm at the SAP Demo Theater

NetApp Technical Reports

Technical reports are the 'best practice' documentations, which help customers to configure and run SAP landscapes on SAP. The following is a list with direct pointer to download the relevant documents.

Setup and configure NetApp ONTAP systems for SAP HANA

Use NetApp's SnapCenter for your SAP data protection

Miscellaneous topics

SAP specific Blog Posts and Videos

The following posts explain our SAP specific solution offerings:

NetApp value prop for SAP HANA

Build your data protection with SnapCenter:

How NetApp supports your hybrid cloud journey:

Watch the YouTube video about SAP IoT and NetApp

SAP TechEd, Las Vegas, October 2-4, 2018

Don't miss the chance to talk to me and my fellow colleagues in person. Stop by at booth #362 to talk about how you can best optimize your SAP landscape on-premise and in the cloud

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 23:11:04 UTC
