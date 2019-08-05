NetApp : Why High-Performance Computing is Important to Healthcare

Though undeniably delicious, one thing cheesecake isn't is a health tool, right? Actually, depending on your gut's microbiome, it may be healthier than fresh fruit. Researchers from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science studied the effect of different foods on 800 people to learn more about the body's glycemic response mechanisms.

Raw data including height and weight, sleep and exercise patterns, as well as blood and gut microbiome work was collected for the study. In all, over 50,000 meals were assessed, and over 1.5 million glucose measurements were collected. This project-with its massive datasets-was made possible by high-performance computing (HPC), a form of supercomputing that is able to digest staggering workloads and provide lucid results. For this study, researchers concluded that people respond differently to various foods so that indeed, for some people, cheesecake may be healthier than a grapefruit!

HPC is helping to advance medical research in other ways. For example, it has led to the creation of a noninvasive robotic arm controlled by the brain -a potentially life-changing breakthrough for people living with paralyzed limbs. HPC is also accelerating drug discovery for many diseases.

What unites these disparate studies is their shared requirement for gigantic datasets. The potential of HPC to transform healthcare is clear, but for your HPC infrastructure to run reliably and smoothly, it must be built on storage that can keep up with very high compute speeds. If storage is slow or becomes unavailable, research will slow down, stop altogether, or-worst of all-data could be lost, destroying years of work. Not only will life-changing treatments get delayed, but budgets could be overextended and your competition could ultimately get the edge.

NetApp® high-performance E-Series systems provide a fast, reliable, cost-effective storage solution that helps keep your healthcare operations running as fast as your data scientists' projects evolve. You can seamlessly scale E-Series systems to accommodate a vast amount of data, using a granular, building-block approach to growth. You can expand storage with a pay-as-you-go strategy, adding one or more drives at a time. Along with speed, reliability, and easy scaling capacity, the E-Series system helps reduce your TCO because its industry-leading density helps bring down infrastructure costs like cooling and heating.

With a NetApp E-Series HPC solution for healthcare, you can:

Accelerate performance. Deploy systems that can process up to 1 million random read IOPS at less than 250 microseconds and 14GBps sustained (maximum burst) write bandwidth per scalable building block.

