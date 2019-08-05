Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Why High-Performance Computing is Important to Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Though undeniably delicious, one thing cheesecake isn't is a health tool, right? Actually, depending on your gut's microbiome, it may be healthier than fresh fruit. Researchers from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science studied the effect of different foods on 800 people to learn more about the body's glycemic response mechanisms.

Raw data including height and weight, sleep and exercise patterns, as well as blood and gut microbiome work was collected for the study. In all, over 50,000 meals were assessed, and over 1.5 million glucose measurements were collected. This project-with its massive datasets-was made possible by high-performance computing (HPC), a form of supercomputing that is able to digest staggering workloads and provide lucid results. For this study, researchers concluded that people respond differently to various foods so that indeed, for some people, cheesecake may be healthier than a grapefruit!

HPC is helping to advance medical research in other ways. For example, it has led to the creation of a noninvasive robotic arm controlled by the brain -a potentially life-changing breakthrough for people living with paralyzed limbs. HPC is also accelerating drug discovery for many diseases.

What unites these disparate studies is their shared requirement for gigantic datasets. The potential of HPC to transform healthcare is clear, but for your HPC infrastructure to run reliably and smoothly, it must be built on storage that can keep up with very high compute speeds. If storage is slow or becomes unavailable, research will slow down, stop altogether, or-worst of all-data could be lost, destroying years of work. Not only will life-changing treatments get delayed, but budgets could be overextended and your competition could ultimately get the edge.

NetApp® high-performance E-Series systems provide a fast, reliable, cost-effective storage solution that helps keep your healthcare operations running as fast as your data scientists' projects evolve. You can seamlessly scale E-Series systems to accommodate a vast amount of data, using a granular, building-block approach to growth. You can expand storage with a pay-as-you-go strategy, adding one or more drives at a time. Along with speed, reliability, and easy scaling capacity, the E-Series system helps reduce your TCO because its industry-leading density helps bring down infrastructure costs like cooling and heating.

With a NetApp E-Series HPC solution for healthcare, you can:

  • Accelerate performance. Deploy systems that can process up to 1 million random read IOPS at less than 250 microseconds and 14GBps sustained (maximum burst) write bandwidth per scalable building block.
  • Improve reliability. Keep research flowing and maintain data integrity with systems that deliver 99.9999%+ availability and industry-leading durability, based on nearly 1 million units shipped.
  • Simplify operations. Add performance and capacity nondisruptively and without complex deployments or migrations. Dynamically configure new systems for faster deployment, and automate common tasks for easier management.

To learn more, read the NetApp High-Performance Computing Solution for Healthcareuse case.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
12:15pNETAPP : Why High-Performance Computing is Important to Healthcare
PU
12:15pNYC AND LA : Come Get Hands-On Experience Using NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for..
PU
09:47aStocks to Watch: Tyson, Cars.com, Diamond Offshore and Prudential
DJ
09:38aStocks to Watch: Linde, Astronics, Tyson Foods, Cars.com
DJ
06:15aStocks to Watch: Prudential Financial, Sealed Air, and NetApp
DJ
08/02NetApp, Fluor fall; Pinterest, Redfin rise
AQ
08/02#NETAPPINTERNLIFE : What Makes NetApp Different Than Other Internships?
PU
08/02NetApp Down Over 20% After Preliminary 1Q Results Come in Lower than Previous..
DJ
08/02NETAPP : Shares Slide on Guidance Cut, Downgrades
DJ
08/02TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 202 : TCP Performance Enhancements in ONTAP 9.6
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 621 M
EBIT 2020 1 156 M
Net income 2020 880 M
Finance 2020 1 374 M
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 11 001 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,48  $
Last Close Price 46,04  $
Spread / Highest target 95,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-22.84%11 001
WESTERN DIGITAL47.12%15 936
PURE STORAGE INC-15.36%3 445
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-4.85%662
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.40%506
TINTRI INC--.--%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group