Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NetApp : Why You Should Attend the Women in Technology Session at NetApp Insight 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

It's hard to believe, but we are already counting down to the 6th annual WIT (Women in Technology) Celebration at NetApp Insight Las Vegas! NetApp Insight is the perfect opportunity to come together as a global WIT community to share ideas and get inspired. This year, Kate Swanborg, DreamWorks Animation SVP of Technology Communications & Strategic Alliances, is our WIT session keynote speaker. We'll hear from Kate about her tools and tips for building inclusive environments that enable highly successful teams.

There will be a panel moderated by NetApp's SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Jean English. She'll be joined by Kate as well as George Kurian, NetApp's CEO, Mekka Williams, senior software engineer for NetApp, and Renee Yao, senior product marketing manager, deep learning and analytics at NVIDIA. We'll have the opportunity to network with WIT leaders from NetApp as well as customers and partners that are all part of the broader WIT community.

It's not really a secret, but in the U.S., the percentage of women working in STEM (science, technology, and mathematics) industries is only 24%, according to a United States Department of Commerce report. To get more young girls interested in STEM careers, they need to feel represented-because we can't be what we don't see!

With that much underrepresentation, programs like WIT are crucial for helping change the corporate culture by influencing companies to have a more diverse and inclusive environment. WIT fosters and supports the community of not just women, but men as well, providing a forum for mentoring, networking, communication, and professional development. A more diverse and inclusive environment means new ideas, helping drive higher performance and a more a productive company. An environment full of people with new ideas is especially important in our ever-changing world as technology companies.

The Schedule Builder for Insight Las Vegas is already live, so don't forget to sign up for the WIT session today-RSVPs are required!

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 17:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
07:13pNETAPP : Why You Should Attend the Women in Technology Session at NetApp Insight..
PU
10/16NETAPP :  Hosts Technology Sessions at 2018 Insight Conference in Las Vegas, Nev..
BU
10/16NETAPP : Ciracom Cloud Embraces NetApp and Microsoft Cloud Solutions
PU
10/15NETAPP : Appoints Debra McCowan as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
10/15NETAPP INSIGHT : It’s All About the Networking
PU
10/12NETAPP : Four Questions to Ask Your Converged Infrastructure Vendor
PU
10/12TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 160 : Converged Systems Advisor 3.0 for FlexPod
PU
10/11NETAPP : Get Unfiltered Access to NetApp Execs at Insight 2018
PU
10/11NETAPP : Top Four Questions About Azure NetApp Files
PU
10/10PARTNERS : Get the Most Out of Your Time at NetApp Insight Las Vegas
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:41aNetApp +2.7% as Goldman goes Buy 
10/16TECH LUNCH BREAK : Twilio deal and Adobe guide drive software 
10/15NetApp appoints CHRO 
10/15Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends 
10/07Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 296 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 054 M
Finance 2019 2 439 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
P/E ratio 2020 18,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 19 943 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 87,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP36.17%19 943
WESTERN DIGITAL-31.47%15 790
PURE STORAGE INC40.61%5 423
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.1.79%780
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-34.87%758
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%205
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.