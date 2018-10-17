NetApp : Why You Should Attend the Women in Technology Session at NetApp Insight 2018

It's hard to believe, but we are already counting down to the 6th annual WIT (Women in Technology) Celebration at NetApp Insight Las Vegas! NetApp Insight is the perfect opportunity to come together as a global WIT community to share ideas and get inspired. This year, Kate Swanborg, DreamWorks Animation SVP of Technology Communications & Strategic Alliances, is our WIT session keynote speaker. We'll hear from Kate about her tools and tips for building inclusive environments that enable highly successful teams.

There will be a panel moderated by NetApp's SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Jean English. She'll be joined by Kate as well as George Kurian, NetApp's CEO, Mekka Williams, senior software engineer for NetApp, and Renee Yao, senior product marketing manager, deep learning and analytics at NVIDIA. We'll have the opportunity to network with WIT leaders from NetApp as well as customers and partners that are all part of the broader WIT community.

It's not really a secret, but in the U.S., the percentage of women working in STEM (science, technology, and mathematics) industries is only 24%, according to a United States Department of Commerce report. To get more young girls interested in STEM careers, they need to feel represented-because we can't be what we don't see!

With that much underrepresentation, programs like WIT are crucial for helping change the corporate culture by influencing companies to have a more diverse and inclusive environment. WIT fosters and supports the community of not just women, but men as well, providing a forum for mentoring, networking, communication, and professional development. A more diverse and inclusive environment means new ideas, helping drive higher performance and a more a productive company. An environment full of people with new ideas is especially important in our ever-changing world as technology companies.

The Schedule Builder for Insight Las Vegas is already live, so don't forget to sign up for the WIT session today-RSVPs are required!