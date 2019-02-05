NetApp : to Showcase Active IQ at Tech Field Day 18

When employees can spend less time managing infrastructure, they are free to engage in activities that have higher value. This is the vision for data science in the storage industry and it's happening today with NetApp® Active IQ® intelligence platform.

Please join NetApp on Tuesday, February 7th, at Tech Field Day 18 in Austin, TX to hear how Active IQ uses machine learning, predictive analytics and community wisdom to create actionable intelligence that allows customers to proactively optimize their NetApp solutions.

We will also dive into the data science behind these insights and recommendations, as well as the hybrid-cloud architecture powering Active IQ's massive data lake and deep analytics.

The 2-hour livestream starts at 12:30 CST. You can watch it here.

NetApp presenters will be:

Marty Mayer, Director, Product Management, Active IQ

Sudip Hore, Sr. Manager, Product Management, Active IQ

Shankar Pasupathy, Technical Director, AI and Data Engineering, Active IQ

NetApp® is no stranger to Tech Field Day, having presented at this event multiple times over the years. We're excited to add Active IQ to the mix. This event is one you don't want to miss.