Partners: Get the Most Out of Your Time at NetApp Insight Las Vegas

Join Engaging Sessions

This year, NetApp Insight is all about data-driven outcomes. Learn from the experts about how to inspire innovation with clouds, how to build clouds to accelerate new services, and how to modernize your IT architecture with cloud-connected flash:

Don't miss our three new spotlight sessions that offer deep dives into the NetApp ® products, solutions, and services that lead and support your data-driven journey.

Attend your choice of more than 100 unique breakout sessions that feature NetApp solutions, customer case studies, best practices, tools, and innovations.

Participate in intimate, relaxed opportunities where you can discuss technical topics, learn, and network in Birds of a Feather sessions and in the Data Visionary Theater at NetApp Insight Central.

And these recommended breakout sessions will help you learn more about the following product categories:

Interact with Exhibits and Hands-On Labs

NetApp Insight not only offers a great educational foundation, but it also gives you and your employees an opportunity to interact with the partner team through compelling exhibits. And you can hone your skills through hands-on labs.

Visit NetApp Insight Central and check out our partner-focused booths for a chance to win gift certificates to NetApp gear store:

Partner Education and Enablement. Amplify your success. Learn about NetApp partner enablement programs and assets, along with Implementation Services, Professional Services, and Support Services Certification, all designed to help you advance your business.

Data Visionary Loyalty Program. Learn about promotions and offerings that help customers derive more value from their data. Accelerate the sale cycle and help customers migrate to flash and embrace the cloud.

NetApp University. Build. Grow. NetApp University provides innovative learning solutions that empower you to achieve outstanding results in today's data-driven world.

Partner Connect. Get the visibility that you deserve. Partner Connect promotes partner solutions and expertise to NetApp customers and to sales teams, and it helps them find the right vendor for their business. Stop by our booth and see whether you qualify for promotion on Partner Connect.

Channel Marketing. Are you taking advantage of the Partner Hub for the most current sales tools, assets & free demand generation campaigns? Come visit the Channel Marketing team to learn how.

There's nothing like hands-on learning to make lasting connections to real-world scenarios. Go at your own pace with support from on-site professionals. To make the most of your time at NetApp Insight, we recommend the following hands-on labs:

5102-2-Hands-On Lab: Cloud Volumes Service with Cloud Sync. This lab illustrates how to deploy cloud-native file storage for extreme performance by using NetApp Cloud Volumes Service. The lab shows you how to shift file services, analytics, databases, and DevOps to the cloud provider of your choice, and it highlights how you gain superior levels of performance and advanced data management.

5108-1-Hands-On Lab: Deploying SAN Services on NetApp AFF. ​This lab teaches some of the fundamental concepts of NetApp ONTAP. Starting with a minimally configured cluster, you will configure an ONTAP cluster to deliver block storage to Windows and Linux clients.

5111-2-Hands-On Lab: NetApp HCI in Action: Simplified Storage Administration Through vSphere. This lab first offers a video demonstration of the NetApp Deployment Engine that configures the NetApp HCI solution in minutes. After the video, you log in to the environment and perform some common operational tasks through the vCenter UI. This lab demonstrates how the NetApp SolidFire vCenter Plug-In simplifies administration of quality-of-service (QoS) performance guarantees so that you can provision, manage, and monitor NetApp HCI storage without leaving the vSphere client.​

Get Certified Prep Sessions

NetApp certification validates professional skills that both advance your career and help you provide essential services to your customers. All NetApp certification exams are offered free of charge at Insight, including the new Hybrid Cloud Architect and Hybrid Cloud Administrator certifications! In the Certification Prep interactive sessions, you review sample questions that help you focus your preparation on relevant content to pass your certification exam(s). The sessions also provide a self-assessment to help determine whether you're prepared to take the exam. We recommend the following sessions:

