Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 03:48:07 pm
79.86 USD   +0.44%
03:06pTECH ONTAP PODC : VMworld 2018 Preview + NetApp HCI Update
PU
08/16NETAPP HCI AND : An Unstoppable Modern Infrastructure
PU
08/16NETAPP : 1st quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 152: VMworld 2018 Preview + NetApp HCI Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

This week on the podcast, VMworld 2018 is fast approaching! Joins me and a group of NetApp's finest virtualization experts to discuss what's in store for NetApp at VMworld 2018, as well as what we can expect for NetApp HCI. Guests on this episode include:

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the hosts on Twitter: Justin Parisi and Andrew Sullivan. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 13:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
03:06pTECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 152 : VMworld 2018 Preview + NetApp HCI Update
PU
08/16NETAPP HCI AND PRIVATE CLOUD : An Unstoppable Modern Infrastructure
PU
08/16TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Seagate Technology and NetApp
AC
08/16NETAPP : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
AQ
08/16NETAPP : 1st quarter results
CO
08/15NETAPP : Reports Strong Quarterly Results -- Earnings Review
DJ
08/15NETAPP : Q1 Financial Tanles
PU
08/15NETAPP : Historical Supplemental Commentary
PU
08/15NETAPP : Earnings Summary
PU
08/15NETAPP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16NETAPP : Sinking Yet Again 
08/16U.S. And China Back To The Table (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. And China Back To The Table 
08/16NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) CEO George Kurian on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/15NetApp reports Q1 beats with 20% product sales growth, in-line guide 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 285 M
EBIT 2019 1 364 M
Net income 2019 1 028 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 21,20
P/E ratio 2020 19,15
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 21 570 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 86,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP43.73%21 646
WESTERN DIGITAL-18.19%19 448
PURE STORAGE INC40.35%5 133
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-26.12%865
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.5.87%837
INNODISK CORP--.--%346
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.