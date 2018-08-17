Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 152: VMworld 2018 Preview + NetApp HCI Update

This week on the podcast, VMworld 2018 is fast approaching! Joins me and a group of NetApp's finest virtualization experts to discuss what's in store for NetApp at VMworld 2018, as well as what we can expect for NetApp HCI. Guests on this episode include:

