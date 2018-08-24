Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 153: VVols and VMware Best Practices in ONTAP

This week on the podcast, ONTAP Virtualization TME Karl Konnerth joins us to give us the latest in VMware best practices for ONTAP, as well as a primer on VVols and what the latest functionality is in vSphere 7.2!
For more information, read Karl's recent blog about VVols & ONTAP or check out the updated technical report.
