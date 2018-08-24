Log in
NETAPP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 153: VVols and VMware Best Practices in ONTAP

08/24/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

This week on the podcast, ONTAP Virtualization TME Karl Konnerth joins us to give us the latest in VMware best practices for ONTAP, as well as a primer on VVols and what the latest functionality is in vSphere 7.2!

For more information, read Karl's recent blog about VVols & ONTAP or check out the updated technical report.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

NetApp Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 13:41:06 UTC
