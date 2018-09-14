Log in
NETAPP (NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 156: SnapCenter 4.1

This week on the podcast, the SnapCenter Wonder Twins - TMEs Steven Cortez and Jeanine Walter join us to give the lowdown on what's new in the latest SnapCenter release.

Want to know more about SnapCenter 4.1? Visit our support site for all the latest information.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

NetApp Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:57:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 047 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 21,73
P/E ratio 2020 20,09
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 22 167 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 86,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP53.99%22 167
WESTERN DIGITAL-28.20%16 636
PURE STORAGE INC79.82%6 707
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-28.62%829
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.4.72%816
INNODISK CORP-4.88%295
