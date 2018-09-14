Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 156: SnapCenter 4.1

This week on the podcast, the SnapCenter Wonder Twins - TMEs Steven Cortez and Jeanine Walter join us to give the lowdown on what's new in the latest SnapCenter release.

Want to know more about SnapCenter 4.1? Visit our support site for all the latest information.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.