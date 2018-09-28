Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 158: NetApp Insight 2018 Preview

This week on the podcast, we break down NetApp Insight 2018 with a plethora of special guests. Listen as we discuss what sessions you should check out, what's going on at Insight Central and what's new about this year's show. We spoke with:
The NetApp A-Team Birds of a Feather sessions are:
-
3107-2 - BOF: Ask the A-Team - Diversifying your Data with the Data Fabric
-
3108-2 - BOF: Ask the A-Team - How NetApp is Redefining the Next Generation Data Centre
Register for NetApp Insight & start building your schedule today!
Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.
Disclaimer
NetApp Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:11:06 UTC