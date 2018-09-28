Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 158: NetApp Insight 2018 Preview

This week on the podcast, we break down NetApp Insight 2018 with a plethora of special guests. Listen as we discuss what sessions you should check out, what's going on at Insight Central and what's new about this year's show. We spoke with:

The NetApp A-Team Birds of a Feather sessions are:

3107-2 - BOF: Ask the A-Team - Diversifying your Data with the Data Fabric

3108-2 - BOF: Ask the A-Team - How NetApp is Redefining the Next Generation Data Centre

Register for NetApp Insight & start building your schedule today!

