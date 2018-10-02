Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 159: NetApp at AnsibleFest

This week on the podcast, NetApp TME David Blackwell and Sr. Product and Program Manage Lawrence Bunka join us to discuss what NetApp will be up to at AnsibleFest.

Also, be sure to check out this Ansible session at NetApp Insight 2018: 1128-3 - Day 0/1 Configuration Management Using Ansible for NetApp ONTAP.

You can also sign up to join the NetApp Pub Slack channel at netapp.io and find David Blackwell's NetApp Ansible container here: https://hub.docker.com/r/schmots1/netapp-ansible/.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.