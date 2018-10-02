Log in
NETAPP (NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 159: NetApp at AnsibleFest

10/02/2018

This week on the podcast, NetApp TME David Blackwell and Sr. Product and Program Manage Lawrence Bunka join us to discuss what NetApp will be up to at AnsibleFest.

Also, be sure to check out this Ansible session at NetApp Insight 2018: 1128-3 - Day 0/1 Configuration Management Using Ansible for NetApp ONTAP.

You can also sign up to join the NetApp Pub Slack channel at netapp.io and find David Blackwell's NetApp Ansible container here: https://hub.docker.com/r/schmots1/netapp-ansible/.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 23:41:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 047 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 21,83
P/E ratio 2020 20,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 22 269 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 86,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP55.26%22 206
WESTERN DIGITAL-26.39%16 980
PURE STORAGE INC63.62%6 131
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-26.37%835
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.4.34%800
INNODISK-3.25%305
