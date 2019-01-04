Log in
News Summary

Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 171: Cloud Data Services with Nick Howell

0
01/04/2019 | 03:14pm CET

This week on the podcast, we catch up with NetApp's newest old employee (or is it oldest new employee?) to see what he's been up to, how he ended up back at NetApp and what he's working on today. Join us as we discuss a variety of Cloud Data Services including Azure NetApp Files & NetApp Kubernetes Service with the original NetApp podcaster and DataCenterDude himself - Nick Howell!

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 14:13:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 298 M
EBIT 2019 1 399 M
Net income 2019 1 052 M
Finance 2019 2 196 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 14,43
P/E ratio 2020 13,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 15 199 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 85,2 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP1.12%15 199
WESTERN DIGITAL3.49%11 073
PURE STORAGE INC-4.04%3 965
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD0.00%713
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.0.00%677
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%271
