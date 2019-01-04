Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 171: Cloud Data Services with Nick Howell

This week on the podcast, we catch up with NetApp's newest old employee (or is it oldest new employee?) to see what he's been up to, how he ended up back at NetApp and what he's working on today. Join us as we discuss a variety of Cloud Data Services including Azure NetApp Files & NetApp Kubernetes Service with the original NetApp podcaster and DataCenterDude himself - Nick Howell!

