Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 173: NetApp Advanced Technology Group (ATG)

This week on the podcast, we unveil one of NetApp's best kept secrets with Andrew Klosterman. Join us as we discuss what the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) does, what they've done in the past and what they're looking at in the future. Topics range from ONTAP to new media types like SMR to blockchain.

Also, check out the NetApp Faculty Fellowship opportunities.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.