Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 173: NetApp Advanced Technology Group (ATG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 10:54am EST

This week on the podcast, we unveil one of NetApp's best kept secrets with Andrew Klosterman. Join us as we discuss what the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) does, what they've done in the past and what they're looking at in the future. Topics range from ONTAP to new media types like SMR to blockchain.

Also, check out the NetApp Faculty Fellowship opportunities.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 15:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
10:54aTECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 173 : NetApp Advanced Technology Group (ATG)
PU
01/17LIVING THE DEVOPS DREAM : Embrace Constant Change to Come out Ahead
PU
01/16REDEFINING HCI : The Next Stage of Hyperconverged Infrastructure
PU
01/15THE INTERNS HAVE SPOKEN : NetApp Tops in Best Internship Rankings
PU
01/15NETAPP : Lost Latency – Why Your Network Is Continuously Tested to Destruc..
PU
01/14ISCSI BEST PRACTICES : Solutions to Real-World Deployment Challenges
PU
01/11TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 172 : Scale Out Networking in ONTAP
PU
01/09NETAPP : What Customers Are Saying About AI
PU
01/07NETAPP : Bridging the CPU and GPU Universes
PU
01/04NETAPP : CSO 2019 Perspectives
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 295 M
EBIT 2019 1 397 M
Net income 2019 1 051 M
Finance 2019 2 113 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
P/E ratio 2020 14,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 15 597 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 84,1 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP4.07%15 597
WESTERN DIGITAL2.33%10 555
PURE STORAGE INC9.08%4 238
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD5.56%732
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.5.18%701
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%289
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.