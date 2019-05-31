Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 193: Quarterly Security Update – ONTAP 9.6

This week on the podcast, we deliver our quarterly security update - focusing on ONTAP 9.6 - with members of our security team.
Read Dan Tulledge's blog to learn how you can achieve a data-centric approach to zero trust with NetApp ONTAP.
