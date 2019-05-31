Log in
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 193: Quarterly Security Update – ONTAP 9.6

05/31/2019 | 09:24am EDT

This week on the podcast, we deliver our quarterly security update - focusing on ONTAP 9.6 - with members of our security team.

Featured in this podcast:

Read Dan Tulledge's blog to learn how you can achieve a data-centric approach to zero trust with NetApp ONTAP.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 13:23:02 UTC
