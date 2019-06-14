Log in
NETAPP

(NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 195: Data Above, Data Below with Matt Watts

06/14/2019

This week on the podcast, we check in on 'Watts' Matt (@mtjwatts) has been up to since we last checked in on him in Episode 135.

This time around, we discuss Matt's latest blog about data - what's above it and what's below it, and how we need to change how we have discussions about it.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:33:03 UTC
