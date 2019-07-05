Log in
NETAPP

(NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 198: NetApp A-Team ETL 2019

07/05/2019 | 10:58am EDT

This week on the podcast, the NetApp A-Team joins us to discuss their experiences at the annual ETL meeting at NetApp HQ. Find out what stuff stood out the most to them, what trends they're seeing and who their favorite speakers were!

Featured in this episode…

East Coast session:

West Coast session:

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:57:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 286 M
EBIT 2020 1 457 M
Net income 2020 1 078 M
Finance 2020 1 698 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 14 999 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 71,0  $
Last Close Price 62,5  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP4.73%14 999
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC8.29%40 792
HP INC3.42%31 873
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE15.75%20 476
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 554
WESTERN DIGITAL29.67%14 046
