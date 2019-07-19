Log in
NETAPP

(NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 200: Cloud, Mentoring and Comics

07/19/2019

This week on the podcast, we celebrate our 200th episode by inviting some old friends back to talk about cloud, mentoring and comics!

Join us as we welcome:

  • Kaslin Fields (@kaslinfields) - Cloud Advocate, Oracle kaslin.rocks
  • Glenn Sizemore (@glnsize) - Technical Marketing for VMware's Storage and Availability
  • Jonathan Rippy (@jkrippy) - Trident Developer, NetApp

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 286 M
EBIT 2020 1 457 M
Net income 2020 1 078 M
Finance 2020 1 683 M
Yield 2020 3,26%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,84x
Capitalization 14 118 M
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 70,48  $
Last Close Price 58,82  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-0.59%14 118
WESTERN DIGITAL39.28%15 494
PURE STORAGE INC-2.86%3 953
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD4.01%725
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.73%535
TINTRI INC--.--%1
