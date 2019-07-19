Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 200: Cloud, Mentoring and Comics

This week on the podcast, we celebrate our 200th episode by inviting some old friends back to talk about cloud, mentoring and comics!
Join us as we welcome:
-
Kaslin Fields (@kaslinfields) - Cloud Advocate, Oracle kaslin.rocks
-
Glenn Sizemore (@glnsize) - Technical Marketing for VMware's Storage and Availability
-
Jonathan Rippy (@jkrippy) - Trident Developer, NetApp
