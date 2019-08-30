Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 206: NetApp, Intel and AI with Remi el-Ouazzane

This week on the podcast, we talk with Intel's Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Products Group, Remi el-Ouazzane and NetApp's Hoseb Dermillian about AI trends and how NetApp and Intel products are enabling the AI data pipeline to become a reality.
Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.
Disclaimer
NetApp Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:41:13 UTC