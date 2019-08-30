Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 206: NetApp, Intel and AI with Remi el-Ouazzane

This week on the podcast, we talk with Intel's Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Products Group, Remi el-Ouazzane and NetApp's Hoseb Dermillian about AI trends and how NetApp and Intel products are enabling the AI data pipeline to become a reality.

