NETAPP

(NTAP)
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 206: NetApp, Intel and AI with Remi el-Ouazzane

08/30/2019 | 10:42am EDT

This week on the podcast, we talk with Intel's Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Products Group, Remi el-Ouazzane and NetApp's Hoseb Dermillian about AI trends and how NetApp and Intel products are enabling the AI data pipeline to become a reality.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the host on Twitter: Justin Parisi. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:41:13 UTC
Latest news on NETAPP
10:42aTECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 206 : NetApp, Intel and AI with Remi el-Ouazzane
PU
08/29NETAPP : to Participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference
BU
08/29NETAPP : and Susquehanna Financial Group to Host a Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/29CLOUD VOLUMES ONTAP AND AZURE NETAPP : SAP HANA System Migration Made Easy
PU
08/29WHY THE FABRIC MATTERS : Brocade and NetApp Optimize VMware Storage Environments
PU
08/28KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
08/28NETAPP : 5 Tips for Implementing a VMware Private Cloud
PU
08/28NETAPP : How NetApp Partners Can Help Customers Gain Control of Unstructured Dat..
PU
08/27NETAPP : Delivers Simple, Scalable, and Integrated Solutions to Manage Virtual D..
BU
08/23NETAPP : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Cl..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 661 M
EBIT 2020 1 135 M
Net income 2020 829 M
Finance 2020 1 743 M
Yield 2020 3,99%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 11 396 M
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 52,39  $
Last Close Price 47,90  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-21.54%11 396
WESTERN DIGITAL44.55%16 304
PURE STORAGE INC-0.56%4 047
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-1.34%687
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.74%505
TINTRI INC--.--%1
