VMworld 2018: Top 3 Takeaways

So long, Las Vegas. We had a fantastic week learning, leading, and engaging at VMworld, VMware's annual digital infrastructure event. As close collaborators with the VMware team, we're not exaggerating when we say that this is always one of our most exciting weeks of the year. And it was especially true this year. That's because we got to show experts like you how to become Data Thrivers by using pioneering solutions like NetApp HCI and ONTAP.

But now that we've headed home, we're taking a moment to look back on our time in Las Vegas, and we want to bring you along for the review. Between the keynote sessions, the attendees, and all the show floor fun-there's a lot to look back on! That's why we're exploring just three major moments from the show.

Wondering what we did? Who and what we saw? How things went at booth 1036? Read on to find out!

1) Booth Buzz

Though VMworld officially opened Sunday evening, the activity didn't kick into high gear until Monday. But attendees crowded booth 1036, our NetApp headquarters, even on that slower first day.

Some stopped by the 'Ask Me About NetApp HCI' welcome reception. Others dropped in for a demo-like our popular 3D NetApp HCI demo, or one of the Private Cloud or ONTAP presentations. Still others watched a Mini Theater product session, such as 'Become a Data Thriver,' 'Bringing Your VMware Private Cloud to Life,' or 'End User Computing Done Right.' And many saw (and loved!) the ONTAP Select Backpack. What's that, you ask? Only a mobile data center-in-a-backpack demonstrating how far NetApp can (literally) take a VMware edge to core to cloud architecture!

A lucky few even took home Bose headphones or Amazon Echo speakers after finding a Willy Wonka-style gold (or silver) ticket in their complimentary chocolate bars. So much fun! Aside from those top prizes, we also gave away Google Homes, koozies, and, for Mini Theater session attendees, t-shirts-something for everyone. Congratulations to our winners.

2) A Trio of Talks

As usual, we took to the speaking stage several times during VMworld to detail the hottest NetApp news and walk listeners through our latest offerings.

Senior Product Marketing Manager Doug Chamberlain started off the week strong in his Monday speaking session. This talk, entitled 'Be the Change Agent, Not the Ticket Agent,' gave guests an understanding of how NetApp HCI makes the VMware private cloud environment easier to manage. The end result? Users are able to better focus on what matters most: leading the digital transformation charge, not resolving tickets. (Learn more in this blog post.)

The follow day, Technical Alliance Manager Jennifer Edgell delivered her speaking session, 'FlexPod: Shattering Application and Human Silos.' Over the course of her talk, Jennifer described some of the silos that waste organizational resources and slow IT operations to a crawl-silos like digital applications and real-world geographies. She then turned to talk to about how FlexPod users can leverage VMware, MetroCluster, Cisco CloudCenter, and AppDynamics solutions to break down those barriers without missing a beat.

VMworld attendees got a double dose of Doug. He returned to the spotlight Wednesday for an insightful vBrownBag TechTalk titled 'End-User Computing Done Right with NetApp HCI.' This session gave Doug an opportunity to share how NetApp HCI powers predictable performance for every part of the end-user computing environment. Make sure to watch this talk!

3) Caught on Camera

If you're looking for more footage of our time at VMworld, you've come to the right place. During the event, several NetApp team members appeared on leading enterprise tech interview show, theCUBE-and the videos are finally up. From the power of the cloud to our recent restructuring efforts to our relationship with VMware, we covered it all.

Watch for yourself:

If you're after the full-length videos those clips were drawn from, look no further:

Until Next Time

VMworld 2018: It's a wrap! We can't believe the week passed so quickly. It may be a ways away, but we're already looking forward to next year's VMworld.

Were you in Las Vegas with us? Let us know in the comments what you thought of the NetApp show at VMworld 2018. We want to know!