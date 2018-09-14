Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VMworld 2018: Top 3 Takeaways

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:08am CEST

So long, Las Vegas. We had a fantastic week learning, leading, and engaging at VMworld, VMware's annual digital infrastructure event. As close collaborators with the VMware team, we're not exaggerating when we say that this is always one of our most exciting weeks of the year. And it was especially true this year. That's because we got to show experts like you how to become Data Thrivers by using pioneering solutions like NetApp HCI and ONTAP.

But now that we've headed home, we're taking a moment to look back on our time in Las Vegas, and we want to bring you along for the review. Between the keynote sessions, the attendees, and all the show floor fun-there's a lot to look back on! That's why we're exploring just three major moments from the show.

Wondering what we did? Who and what we saw? How things went at booth 1036? Read on to find out!

1) Booth Buzz

Though VMworld officially opened Sunday evening, the activity didn't kick into high gear until Monday. But attendees crowded booth 1036, our NetApp headquarters, even on that slower first day.

Some stopped by the 'Ask Me About NetApp HCI' welcome reception. Others dropped in for a demo-like our popular 3D NetApp HCI demo, or one of the Private Cloud or ONTAP presentations. Still others watched a Mini Theater product session, such as 'Become a Data Thriver,' 'Bringing Your VMware Private Cloud to Life,' or 'End User Computing Done Right.' And many saw (and loved!) the ONTAP Select Backpack. What's that, you ask? Only a mobile data center-in-a-backpack demonstrating how far NetApp can (literally) take a VMware edge to core to cloud architecture!

A lucky few even took home Bose headphones or Amazon Echo speakers after finding a Willy Wonka-style gold (or silver) ticket in their complimentary chocolate bars. So much fun! Aside from those top prizes, we also gave away Google Homes, koozies, and, for Mini Theater session attendees, t-shirts-something for everyone. Congratulations to our winners.

2) A Trio of Talks

As usual, we took to the speaking stage several times during VMworld to detail the hottest NetApp news and walk listeners through our latest offerings.

Senior Product Marketing Manager Doug Chamberlain started off the week strong in his Monday speaking session. This talk, entitled 'Be the Change Agent, Not the Ticket Agent,' gave guests an understanding of how NetApp HCI makes the VMware private cloud environment easier to manage. The end result? Users are able to better focus on what matters most: leading the digital transformation charge, not resolving tickets. (Learn more in this blog post.)

The follow day, Technical Alliance Manager Jennifer Edgell delivered her speaking session, 'FlexPod: Shattering Application and Human Silos.' Over the course of her talk, Jennifer described some of the silos that waste organizational resources and slow IT operations to a crawl-silos like digital applications and real-world geographies. She then turned to talk to about how FlexPod users can leverage VMware, MetroCluster, Cisco CloudCenter, and AppDynamics solutions to break down those barriers without missing a beat.

VMworld attendees got a double dose of Doug. He returned to the spotlight Wednesday for an insightful vBrownBag TechTalk titled 'End-User Computing Done Right with NetApp HCI.' This session gave Doug an opportunity to share how NetApp HCI powers predictable performance for every part of the end-user computing environment. Make sure to watch this talk!

3) Caught on Camera

If you're looking for more footage of our time at VMworld, you've come to the right place. During the event, several NetApp team members appeared on leading enterprise tech interview show, theCUBE-and the videos are finally up. From the power of the cloud to our recent restructuring efforts to our relationship with VMware, we covered it all.

Watch for yourself:

If you're after the full-length videos those clips were drawn from, look no further:

Until Next Time

VMworld 2018: It's a wrap! We can't believe the week passed so quickly. It may be a ways away, but we're already looking forward to next year's VMworld.

Were you in Las Vegas with us? Let us know in the comments what you thought of the NetApp show at VMworld 2018. We want to know!

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 07:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
09:08aVMWORLD 2018 : Top 3 Takeaways
PU
09/13LENOVO : and NetApp Form Global Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customers&rs..
BU
09/13NETAPP : Attains #1 Spot for All-Flash Arrays and Fastest Growing Top 5 AFA Vend..
PU
09/12HPC : Bringing Virtual Worlds to Life
PU
09/07TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 155 : Trident 18.07 and… Goodbye Sully?
PU
09/07NETAPP : Software & Hardware
AQ
09/06NETAPP : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material
PU
09/05HELP YOUR DATA THRIVE ANYWHERE : Deploy HCI to Build a Hybrid Cloud
PU
09/05NETAPP : Data is Changing and the Demand for StorageGRID is Insatiable
PU
09/05NETAPP : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01Toyota Puts $500M Into Uber's Self-Driving Tech 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/25BUY NETAPP : Successful Turnaround And Accelerating Revenue Growth 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/18NETAPP : Taking Advantage Of Some Apparent Misconceptions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 047 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 21,73
P/E ratio 2020 20,09
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 22 167 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 86,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP53.99%22 167
WESTERN DIGITAL-28.20%16 636
PURE STORAGE INC79.82%6 707
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-28.62%829
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.4.72%816
INNODISK CORP-4.88%295
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.