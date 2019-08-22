VMworld Preview: Everything You Can Expect From NetApp in San Francisco

Performance. Scalability. Simplicity. Choose 3? Engineering typically states you can pick 2 capabilities but not all 3, except with NetApp + VMware. Learn and experience NetApp's ability to deliver hybrid multi-cloud for Enterprise Apps and EUC environments.

At VMworld 2019 in San Francisco, these solutions, and then some, will be on full display. Here's a preview of everything you can expect from NetApp at VMworld this month!

VMworld VIP Program and Reception

Are you a VMworld VIP? Schedule a private VIP meeting with our on-site experts to learn how we can best support your IT environment.

Once scheduled, you will receive an invite to our exclusive VIP reception on Monday night from 6-8 p.m. Space is limited so you'll want to register early to secure your spot!

VMworld Sessions

This year's VMworld includes a variety of sessions from the one and only Storage Janitor, Andy Banta. Here's a brief breakdown of all our VMworld speaking sessions:

VMware Private Cloud with NetApp Description: Interested in greater operating efficiencies, guaranteed performance, and decreasing risk in your VMware environment? Learn how to turn your datacenter into a VMware-based private cloud with self-service offerings, operational transparency and enterprise-ready data protection. Leverage modern, scalable infrastructure from NetApp to transform your datacenter into a cloud. Speaker: Andy Banta, Storage Janitor, SolidFire Prod Mgmt & Strategy, NetApp Date / Time: Tuesday, August 27 th | 01:50 PM - 02:10 PM



Private Clouds are More than a Storm in a Teacup Description: Cloud-like consumption is driving the idea of self-service automation and simplified management in on-premises data centers. The missing piece of the puzzle if how to avoid numerous, disparate workloads needing their own environments. Single-use data centers are an outdated concept. Multiple users and multiple workloads drive efficiency and consolidation. Let's learn how to make them work together. Speaker: Andy Banta, Storage Janitor, SolidFire Prod Mgmt & Strategy, NetApp Date / Time: Wednesday, August 28 th | 03:15 PM - 3:30 PM



The Industry on Virtual Volumes: Tech Panel Q&A Description: Whether you are just thinking about how to leverage VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes or have been using them for a while, hear directly from VMware partners on how their customers successfully deployed VVols from proof of concept through production, deployment, and beyond. Panelists will present and answer questions on how their customers deployed VVols in their enterprises. The session will cover why customers chose VVols, deployment strategies, and best practices for success. Speakers: Jason Massae, Technical Marketing Architect, Core Storage, VVols, VMware Andy Banta, Storage Janitor, SolidFire Prod Mgmt & Strategy, NetApp Karl Konnerth, Product and Partner Engineering, NetApp Ian Breitner, Product Marketing, Dell Technologies Cody Hosterman, Technical Director, Pure Storage Eric Siebert, Product Manager 3PAR/Primera, HPE Date / Time: Thursday, August 29 th | 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Tune Into the Livestreams

Couldn't make it to San Francisco? You can still catch some of the action online. Here's a schedule of livestreams you'll want to tune into.

Giveaways, Demos & Much More at Booth #327

Finally, you'll want to swing by and visit us at Booth #327 to see a variety of mini-theater sessions and product demos including NetApp HCI and NetApp Kubernetes Service.

While visiting the booth, you'll also want to pick up some swag, including socks, stickers, and much more. In fact, each day we'll be giving away one brand, new electric scooter, so don't forget to have your badge scanned for a chance to win.

We can't wait to see you in San Francisco for VMworld!

