VMworld Preview: Everything You Can Expect From NetApp in San Francisco
08/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
Performance. Scalability. Simplicity. Choose 3? Engineering typically states you can pick 2 capabilities but not all 3, except with NetApp + VMware. Learn and experience NetApp's ability to deliver hybrid multi-cloud for Enterprise Apps and EUC environments.
At VMworld 2019 in San Francisco, these solutions, and then some, will be on full display. Here's a preview of everything you can expect from NetApp at VMworld this month!
Interested in greater operating efficiencies, guaranteed performance, and decreasing risk in your VMware environment? Learn how to turn your datacenter into a VMware-based private cloud with self-service offerings, operational transparency and enterprise-ready data protection. Leverage modern, scalable infrastructure from NetApp to transform your datacenter into a cloud.
Speaker:
Andy Banta, Storage Janitor, SolidFire Prod Mgmt & Strategy, NetApp
Cloud-like consumption is driving the idea of self-service automation and simplified management in on-premises data centers. The missing piece of the puzzle if how to avoid numerous, disparate workloads needing their own environments. Single-use data centers are an outdated concept. Multiple users and multiple workloads drive efficiency and consolidation. Let's learn how to make them work together.
Speaker:
Andy Banta, Storage Janitor, SolidFire Prod Mgmt & Strategy, NetApp
Whether you are just thinking about how to leverage VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes or have been using them for a while, hear directly from VMware partners on how their customers successfully deployed VVols from proof of concept through production, deployment, and beyond. Panelists will present and answer questions on how their customers deployed VVols in their enterprises. The session will cover why customers chose VVols, deployment strategies, and best practices for success.
Speakers:
Jason Massae, Technical Marketing Architect, Core Storage, VVols, VMware
Andy Banta, Storage Janitor, SolidFire Prod Mgmt & Strategy, NetApp
Karl Konnerth, Product and Partner Engineering, NetApp
Ian Breitner, Product Marketing, Dell Technologies
Cody Hosterman, Technical Director, Pure Storage
Eric Siebert, Product Manager 3PAR/Primera, HPE
Date / Time:
Thursday, August 29th | 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Tune Into the Livestreams
Couldn't make it to San Francisco? You can still catch some of the action online. Here's a schedule of livestreams you'll want to tune into.
While visiting the booth, you'll also want to pick up some swag, including socks, stickers, and much more. In fact, each day we'll be giving away one brand, new electric scooter, so don't forget to have your badge scanned for a chance to win.
We can't wait to see you in San Francisco for VMworld!