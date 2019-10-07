Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Voice of a FlexPod Customer: Achieving Superior Scalability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

One of the most consequential IT projects you can undertake today is to digitally transform your approach to data centre management, developing a strategy that will enable your business to thrive in the new era of big data. But getting your digital transformation to succeed isn't always easy. Not only do you need to know where your current approach is falling short and how to weigh your alternatives, you also have to understand what it will take to adopt a different approach.

So how do you do that? By starting out with a bit of unbiased feedback from your peers.

That's why we're launching this new blog series highlighting reviews written by real, verified customers of ours on IT Central Station-to give you the perspective you need to make even better-informed IT decisions.

First up: how the FlexPod® data centre solution from NetApp and Cisco helped one customer achieve superior scalability.

About the Reviewer

The reviewer is a network administrator at a tech services enterprise with more than 10,000 employees. They use FlexPod in their on-premises production environment.

What They Gained with FlexPod

Since switching to FlexPod, the administrator has gained two major benefits: the ability to scale and increased flexibility.

They are now able to scale as needed, better positioning the enterprise to reach the application performance levels required to run mission-control workloads. So far, they have seen a stunning 15% to 20% improvement in application performance.

'There is a huge improvement, between 15% and 20%, in application performance.'

Thanks to FlexPod, the administrator has also been able to boost flexibility. How? Because it connects to the many critical Cisco devices they depend on, FlexPod has helped them establish a highly diverse IT environment.

Beyond the scalability and flexibility benefits, the reviewer additionally praised the seamless FlexPod technical support experience that brings together NetApp and Cisco.

What the Initial Setup Looked Like

Initial setup was straightforward, allowing the reviewer to reduce application deployment time by approximately 5%.

'This solution reduces our application deployment time by approximately 5%.'

Throughout the process, the administrator collaborated with trusted service provider WWT, a long-standing NetApp® technology partner.

Parting Thoughts

By bringing FlexPod on board, this network administrator added three valuable features to the IT environment of their tech services enterprise:

  • Scalability
  • Flexibility
  • Cooperative customer support

Rating it 9 out of 10 overall, the reviewer highly recommends FlexPod.

For the full review, head over to IT Central Station.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 17:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
01:27pVOICE OF A FLEXPOD CUSTOMER : Achieving Superior Scalability
PU
10/04BEEGFS FOR BEGINNERS : A Technical Introduction
PU
10/04NETAPP : Gartner Named NetApp a Leader in Magic Quadrant for 2019 Primary Storag..
PU
10/03NETAPP : Choosing the Right Disaster Recovery Solution for Your Enterprise Appli..
PU
10/03NETAPP : The IT Paradox – It's Not Child's Play
PU
10/03NETAPP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/02NETAPP : Was at GSX 2019 Chicago
PU
10/01PARTNERS : Design Your Full Experience at NetApp INSIGHT, Las Vegas
PU
10/01NETAPP : Running Real-Time Digital Twins on FlexPod with NetApp and INNEO
PU
10/01NETAPP DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 656 M
EBIT 2020 1 135 M
Net income 2020 825 M
Finance 2020 1 739 M
Yield 2020 3,68%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 12 386 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 53,74  $
Last Close Price 52,06  $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-12.75%12 493
WESTERN DIGITAL58.43%17 654
PURE STORAGE, INC.1.55%4 340
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.8.58%735
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-19.24%491
TINTRI, INC.199.61%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group