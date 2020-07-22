NetApp : Expands Partner-First Approach with Updates to Unified Partner Program

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the leader in cloud data services, today announced new updates to its industry-leading Unified Partner Program to complement and align with its partners’ business capabilities and models. NetApp’s award-winning partner program will be simplified and expanded to deliver a consistent program experience, enable digital transformation for customers, accelerate partner profitability, and provide partners with a predictable business environment.

“Customers need partners who are subject matter experts and can help them successfully design and implement their digital transformation projects,” said Chris Lamborn, head of Global Partner GTM & Programs at NetApp. “That’s why in the coming fiscal year, we will recognize partners based on their demonstrated ability to sell, implement, and support NetApp based solutions in areas that accelerate a successful digital transformation journey in a hybrid multicloud world.”

Enhancements to the Unified Partner Program in NetApp FY’21 will:

NetApp will unify contracts and agreements; streamline guides and policies; offer fewer, more focused, deal-based incentive programs; and offer growth attainment rebate programs. Expand. NetApp will provide Registered Partners with access to more information, communications, enablement, and training. The updates will also include bringing Cloud First Partners into the NetApp ® Unified Partner Program and expanding NetApp Learning Services training programs for cloud partners and service providers. NetApp will also expand and update its specializations with new content and benefits, including the addition of SAP and XaaS (“anything as a service”).

NetApp will provide Registered Partners with access to more information, communications, enablement, and training. The updates will also include bringing Cloud First Partners into the NetApp Unified Partner Program and expanding NetApp Learning Services training programs for cloud partners and service providers. NetApp will also expand and update its specializations with new content and benefits, including the addition of SAP and XaaS ("anything as a service").

NetApp now organizes partners by Registered, Gold, Platinum, and Star program levels. The program will showcase partners with specific and focused specializations, highlighting partners who provide services across key focus areas, including XaaS, implementation, support, cloud, foundation, hybrid cloud, and converged infrastructure.

“Our clients tell us that when it comes to choosing a partner to help navigate their digital transformation, differentiation and simplification drive their decision-making process,” said Deborah Bannworth, senior vice president, Partner Alliances, Inside Sales, Maintenance Sales & Services at Sirius, a NetApp partner. “NetApp’s Unified Partner Program makes it easier for the Sirius team to deliver tangible benefits for our clients and solve their digital transformation challenges, while also expanding, accelerating, and growing as experts ourselves.”

NetApp’s simplified, partner-first approach enables partners to grow and succeed by providing access to a leading portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions. This portfolio and partner program enable the partner ecosystem to solve customers’ challenges and invest in the delivery of key business outcomes, no matter where their data lives.

Read our blog post about the Unified Partner Program updates, which are available on August 1, 2020.

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

