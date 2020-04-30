NetApp : Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced that the earnings released date for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 has been postponed a week due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 and the related distributed workforce environment. NetApp will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended April 24, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 27, 2020 to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics. The call will be broadcast live via the Internet.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q1 FY 2021 results target date: August 19, 2020

Q2 FY 2021 results target date: November 18, 2020

Q3 FY 2021 results target date: February 17, 2021

Q4 FY 2021 results target date: May 26, 2021

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005852/en/