NetApp, Inc.

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
News 
News

NetApp IT Podcast: Building Microservices for Business Resilient Apps from a Domain Architect's View

04/24/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

At the 2019 NetApp INSIGHT® conference in Las Vegas, Lead Developer of Services Enablement Solutions Daniel Otto sat down with Cloud Editor in Chief Steve Mudd to discuss his role in the recent rebuild of the NetApp® Support site. The conversation focused on the benefits of using microservices versus a traditional approach.

As a domain architect, Daniel Otto helped build a DevOps framework in NetApp IT to manage cloud-based, microservice-based architectures. In addition to the methodology and processes, the framework includes a collection of technologies and common code libraries used across multiple projects and software tools.

During this podcast, Daniel describes a different way of working: each microservice was developed as its own software product. 'We learned a lot when building everything and getting our pipelines ready … there was a huge learning curve,' says Daniel. Yet the benefits outweigh the challenges, because containerized environments mean he is no longer concerned with infrastructure. Listen to their conversation in the podcast below.

Check out other NetApp IT podcasts recorded at NetApp INSIGHT 2019:

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 17:07:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 455 M
EBIT 2020 1 127 M
Net income 2020 836 M
Finance 2020 1 082 M
Yield 2020 4,67%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 9 077 M
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,00  $
Last Close Price 41,04  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-34.07%9 077
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.28%28 773
HP INC.-28.86%20 903
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-19.51%12 308
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-41.55%11 943
WESTERN DIGITAL-37.94%11 775
Categories
