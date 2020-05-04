Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp, Inc.    NTAP

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Our Finest Hour: How to Create a Virtual Sales Revenue Engine in a COVID-19 World and Beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:09am EDT

There is no going back. COVID-19 has upended our routines, stressed the economy, and - let's face it -forced us to transform the way we sell to and support our customers.

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, warned that the world is facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. A United Nations studysaid that 81% of the world's workforce of 3.3 billion people has had their place of work fully or partly closed because of the outbreak.

This is sobering and alarming news.

Is it too soon to see the light at the end of the tunnel? Maybe not. I believe that virtual sales may be a primary driver of our economic recovery.

Sellers are realizing how much more productive it can be to sell virtually because they are traveling less and can make more sales calls. Companies are realizing how productive and cost effective it is to have sellers traveling less and working remotely. Most importantly, buyers are seeing the advantage of video meetings instead of in-office visits from vendors. And in today's circumstances, buyers are more likely to be available to meet. Even when we return to our offices, virtual sales will still be easier and more cost effective for buyers, who won't have vendors coming by their offices, getting badged in, and taking additional time to network after the sales call.

I believe that these factors will come together to result in an uptick in virtual sales across the board. The demand for sellers who know how to sell virtually, or to sell using a hybrid virtual/onsite model, is going to increase because more buyers will want to buy virtually.

Due to sheltering in place, sellers who have not previously used virtual selling techniques for the majority of their selling activity are now forced into using them - and they're quickly seeing the benefits. They are having shorter meetings with customers and prospects and making more sales calls in a single day because they don't have travel time. Their geos, quotas, and roles haven't changed, but virtual selling gives them more time to sell, more time to make money, and more time with family.

Over time, virtual sales have already been closing larger and larger deals. COVID-19 selling realities will simply accelerate that process. According to a Spotio sales blog, '130 Eye-Opening Stats About Sales That You Need to Know,' before this crisis, 37% of high-growth companies used inside sales as their primary sales strategy. In this new world, that percentage will only go higher.

How will you take advantage of this selling opportunity? It could be our finest hour.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 15:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETAPP, INC.
11:09aOUR FINEST HOUR : How to Create a Virtual Sales Revenue Engine in a COVID-19 Wor..
PU
04/30NETAPP : Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast
BU
04/29NETAPP : Acquires Leading Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Player, CloudJumper
BU
04/28NETAPP : Deploying BeeGFS with E-Series Storage
PU
04/27FIGHTING BACK AGAINST RANSOMWARE : Part One – The History and Cost
PU
04/24NETAPP IT PODCAST : Building Microservices for Business Resilient Apps from a Do..
PU
04/24QUICK CONTINUITY CONVERSATIONS : Cloud Compliance
PU
04/22NETAPP : Architects Application-Integrated Data Management for Kubernetes with P..
BU
04/20YOUR MINIMUM VIABLE PROFILE : How to Make Yourself Presentable for Social Sellin..
PU
04/07THE NEW STACK PODCAST : NetApp's Internal DevOps Platform
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 440 M
EBIT 2020 1 115 M
Net income 2020 826 M
Finance 2020 1 082 M
Yield 2020 4,62%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 9 174 M
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,15  $
Last Close Price 41,48  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-33.37%9 174
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.16%29 579
HP INC.-28.42%21 032
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-19.82%12 244
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-40.23%12 213
WESTERN DIGITAL-36.22%12 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group