NETCALL PLC

(NET)
03/05 05:46:22 am
34.0917 GBp   +12.89%
Netcall : Directors' Dealing

03/05/2019 | 06:05am EST

Directors' Dealing

Released : 05/03/2019 10:49

RNS Number : 8971R Netcall PLC

05 March 2019

5 March 2019

NETCALL PLC

("Netcall", the "Company", or the "Group")

Directors' Dealings

Netcall plc (AIM: NET), the leading provider of Low-code and customer engagement software, today announces that Henrik Bang, CEO, and James Ormondroyd, Group Finance Director have each purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 32.9 pence per Ordinary Shares (the "Purchases").

Following the Purchases, Mr. Bang and Mr. Ormondroyd have interests in 4,843,889 and 1,725,000 Ordinary Shares representing 3.4% and 1.2% of the total voting rights of the Company respectively.

Enquiries:

Netcall plc Henrik Bang, CEO

Tel. +44 (0) 330 333 6100

Michael Jackson, Chairman

James Ormondroyd, Group Finance DirectorfinnCap Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel. +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews / James Thompson, Corporate Finance Tim Redfern, Corporate Broking

Alma PR

Tel. +44 (0) 20 3405 0212

Caroline Forde / Hilary Buchanan / Helena Bogle

About Netcall:

Netcall develops and markets platforms for customer engagement and digital process automation using its market leading Low-code technology. This provides a compelling proposition to improve customer experience as well as deliver operational excellence.

Netcall's Low-code platform uses drag and drop technology that enables organisations to scale and rapidly develop, test and deploy digital enterprise applications. This empowers business users and IT developers to collaboratively develop products and systems that create a leaner, more customer-centric organisation.

The Group is transitioning from a stable traditional software business to become a high growth cloud-led digital operation. Netcall has a growing international presence and is recognised by both Forrester and Gartner as a leading provider of Low-code in its industry.

Netcall's customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors. These include two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts, major telecoms operators such as BT, and leading corporates including Lloyds Banking Group, ITV and Nationwide Building Society.

Netcall is a UK company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Prior to publication the information communicated in this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Henrik Bang

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

b)

LEI

213800GZHEAA98QBJY98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary SharesIdentification code

GB0000060532

b)

Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)

32.9p

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

100,000 Ordinary Shares purchased at a price of 32.9 pence per Ordinary Share

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

5 March 2019

f)

Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda)

2.

a)

b)

Name

James Ormondroyd

Reason for the Notification

Position/status

Group Finance Director

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

b)

LEI

213800GZHEAA98QBJY98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary SharesIdentification code

GB0000060532

b)

Nature of the transaction

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

100,000 Ordinary Shares purchased at a price of 32.9 pence

per Ordinary Share

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

5 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s)Volume(s)

32.9p

100,000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHJAMMTMBIMBPL

Disclaimer

Netcall plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 11:04:06 UTC
