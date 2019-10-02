Netcall : Issue of Shares

Issue of Shares
Netcall plc (AIM: NET), a leading provider of Low-code and customer engagement software, announces that pursuant to the Company's acquisition of MatsSoft Limited (the "Acquisition" and "MatsSoft") announced on 07 August 2019, it has issued and allotted 279,986 ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to the vendors of MatsSoft (the "Vendors"). No further Ordinary Shares are due to the Vendors pursuant to the Acquisition.
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 08 October 2019.
The Company advises that, following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will be 145,456,269 Ordinary Shares which includes 1,869,181 Ordinary Shares which are held in treasury. As such the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 143,587,088.
The above figure of 143,587,088 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries:
Netcall plc
Tel. +44 (0) 330 333 6100
Henrik Bang, CEO
Michael Jackson, Chairman
James Ormondroyd, Group Finance Director
finnCap Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Tel. +44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Stuart Andrews / James Thompson, Corporate Finance
Tim Redfern, ECM
Alma PR
Tel. +44 (0) 20 3405 0212
Caroline Forde / Hilary Buchanan / Helena Bogle
About Netcall:
Netcall develops and markets platforms for customer engagement and digital process automation using its market leading Low-code
technology. This provides a compelling proposition to improve customer experience as well as deliver operational excellence.
Netcall's Low-code platform uses drag and drop technology that enables organisations to scale and rapidly develop, test and deploy digital enterprise applications. This empowers business users and IT developers to collaboratively develop products and systems that create a leaner, more customer-centric organisation.
The Group is transitioning from a stable traditional software business to become a high growth cloud-led digital operation. Netcall has a growing international presence and is recognised by both Forrester and Gartner as a leading provider of Low-code in its industry.
Netcall's customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors. These include two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts, major telecoms operators such as BT, and leading corporates including Lloyds Banking Group, ITV and Nationwide Building Society.
Netcall is a UK company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
