Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Netcall plc    NET   GB0000060532

NETCALL PLC

(NET)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 11:35:01 am
29.5 GBp   +3.51%
02:28aNETCALL : Issue of Shares
PU
09/25FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
05/20NETCALL : Director Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Netcall : Issue of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Issue of Shares

Released : 02/10/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 4237O

Netcall PLC

02 October 2019

NETCALL PLC

("Netcall", the "Company" or the "Group")

Issue of Shares

Netcall plc (AIM: NET), a leading provider of Low-code and customer engagement software, announces that pursuant to the Company's acquisition of MatsSoft Limited (the "Acquisition" and "MatsSoft") announced on 07 August 2019, it has issued and allotted 279,986 ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to the vendors of MatsSoft (the "Vendors"). No further Ordinary Shares are due to the Vendors pursuant to the Acquisition.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 08 October 2019.

The Company advises that, following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will be 145,456,269 Ordinary Shares which includes 1,869,181 Ordinary Shares which are held in treasury. As such the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 143,587,088.

The above figure of 143,587,088 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries:

Netcall plc

Tel. +44 (0) 330 333 6100

Henrik Bang, CEO

Michael Jackson, Chairman

James Ormondroyd, Group Finance Director

finnCap Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel. +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews / James Thompson, Corporate Finance

Tim Redfern, ECM

Alma PR

Tel. +44 (0) 20 3405 0212

Caroline Forde / Hilary Buchanan / Helena Bogle

About Netcall:

Netcall develops and markets platforms for customer engagement and digital process automation using its market leading Low-code

technology. This provides a compelling proposition to improve customer experience as well as deliver operational excellence.

Netcall's Low-code platform uses drag and drop technology that enables organisations to scale and rapidly develop, test and deploy digital enterprise applications. This empowers business users and IT developers to collaboratively develop products and systems that create a leaner, more customer-centric organisation.

The Group is transitioning from a stable traditional software business to become a high growth cloud-led digital operation. Netcall has a growing international presence and is recognised by both Forrester and Gartner as a leading provider of Low-code in its industry.

Netcall's customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors. These include two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts, major telecoms operators such as BT, and leading corporates including Lloyds Banking Group, ITV and Nationwide Building Society.

Netcall is a UK company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

IOEBRBDGLSGBGCB

Disclaimer

Netcall plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETCALL PLC
02:28aNETCALL : Issue of Shares
PU
09/25FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
05/20NETCALL : Director Dealing
PU
03/05NETCALL : Directors' Dealing
PU
03/05NETCALL : Half-year Report
PU
02/28NETCALL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018NETCALL : Director Shareholding
PU
2018NETCALL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018NETCALL : AGM Statement
PU
2018NETCALL : Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 25,5 M
EBIT 2020 2,20 M
Net income 2020 0,50 M
Debt 2020 0,30 M
Yield 2020 0,68%
P/E ratio 2020 98,3x
P/E ratio 2021 98,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 42,3 M
Chart NETCALL PLC
Duration : Period :
Netcall plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETCALL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 90,00  GBp
Last Close Price 29,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 205%
Spread / Average Target 205%
Spread / Lowest Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Peter Bang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Edward Wilson Jackson Chairman
Mark Ive Operations Director
James Andrew Ormondroyd Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Richard Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCALL PLC-2.32%50
ORACLE CORPORATION19.16%180 637
INTUIT34.26%69 164
SERVICENOW, INC.42.57%47 587
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.96%21 180
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.69.82%12 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group