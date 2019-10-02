Netcall : Issue of Shares

Issue of Shares

Netcall PLC

NETCALL PLC

("Netcall", the "Company" or the "Group")

Netcall plc (AIM: NET), a leading provider of Low-code and customer engagement software, announces that pursuant to the Company's acquisition of MatsSoft Limited (the "Acquisition" and "MatsSoft") announced on 07 August 2019, it has issued and allotted 279,986 ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to the vendors of MatsSoft (the "Vendors"). No further Ordinary Shares are due to the Vendors pursuant to the Acquisition.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 08 October 2019.

The Company advises that, following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will be 145,456,269 Ordinary Shares which includes 1,869,181 Ordinary Shares which are held in treasury. As such the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 143,587,088.

The above figure of 143,587,088 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries:

Netcall plc Tel. +44 (0) 330 333 6100

Henrik Bang, CEO

Michael Jackson, Chairman

James Ormondroyd, Group Finance Director

finnCap Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews / James Thompson, Corporate Finance

Tim Redfern, ECM

Alma PR Tel. +44 (0) 20 3405 0212

Caroline Forde / Hilary Buchanan / Helena Bogle

About Netcall:

