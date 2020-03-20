Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  NetCents Technology Inc.    NC   CA64112G1054

NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(NC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetCents Technology Completes Technical Integration of the NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has completed the technical integration of the NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card.

The implementation of the credit card program into the NetCents ecosystem, includes integration into User Wallets, NC Exchange, and Instant Settlements. The Company has begun testing in real-world environments for edge-case scenarios, the final step before publicly launching the program. Additionally, the Company has already started the first merchant integration, which will enable merchants to allow their users to load their branded credit cards using cryptocurrency.

"Since starting this process, our relationship with Visa has evolved and expanded," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents Technology. "We look forward to working with Visa, evolving and driving these initiatives together. We consider it a privilege to support Visa in their effort to bring best-in-class products to the market. We hope to update you on these advancements in the near future."

Unlike other prepaid cryptocurrency cards in the market, NetCents cardholders will not have to pre-load cryptocurrency onto their card, eliminating potential "lost" appreciation caused by rising cryptocurrency values between the time the user loads it and the time they spend it. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card is tied directly into users' NetCents wallets, allowing cardholders to spend the cryptocurrency in their wallet directly. Users will be able to select up to three cryptocurrencies that they would like to be able to spend on their card. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card will be integrated into the NetCents mobile application and have chip, pin, magstripe, and NFC functionality.

The Company has adapted its' merchant Instant Settlement technology to convert the funds from cryptocurrency to fiat for real-time consumer purchasing and merchant payouts. Allowing users to spend their cryptocurrency anywhere Visa is accepted.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"
Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director
NetCents Technology Inc.
1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53633


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.
12:05aNetCents Technology Completes Technical Integration of the NetCents Cryptocur..
NE
03/19NetCents Technology Enters Enterprise Agreement with Link Global Technologies
NE
03/17NetCents Technology Projects Acceleration of Contactless Payments on the Heel..
NE
03/16NetCents Technology Targets New Revenue Stream
NE
03/05NetCents Technology Delay in Filing Audited Annual Financial Statements
NE
03/04NetCents Technology Notches Record Transaction Volume, Again
NE
02/28NetCents Technology Appoints Davidson & Company LLP as New Auditors
NE
02/27NetCents Technology Offers White-Label Crypto Banking Solution to European Ba..
NE
02/19NetCents Technology breaks its Processing Record, Exceeds $1.3 Million in Tra..
NE
02/06NetCents Technology Chooses Lightning Network to Enhance its Payments Backbon..
NE
More news
Chart NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
NetCents Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.66.67%17
FISERV INC.-29.99%54 973
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-26.29%40 385
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.31%17 129
WIRECARD AG-22.33%11 180
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-19.53%8 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group