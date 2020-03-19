Log in
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.    NC   CA64112G1054

NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(NC)
NetCents Technology Enters Enterprise Agreement with Link Global Technologies

03/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Enterprise Agreement with Link Global Technologies Inc. ("LINK", CSE: LNK). The companies will work together to create a dynamic "fixed-income" type product for investors looking for strong returns with a short 365-day time horizon.

Clients will purchase units that will generate returns through Bitcoin Mining - details to follow, but returns are projected exceed 25% over a 12-month horizon. "I am extremely excited to help bring such an exciting product to market," stated Clayton Moore, CEO NetCents. "We are in the process of building a full-service financial ecosystem based on Cryptocurrencies, and a short-term dividend paying product is desperately needed product in a market where traditional financial institutions are unable to pay significant returns because of the current interest rate environment." He concluded.

Through this agreement, NetCents and LINK are providing a new wallet technology and back-office capabilities for LINK's SMART Mining Platform for retail and institutional investors. The integration will leverage the Company's payment gateway and Asset Management System. Through the Asset Management System, LINK will provide user wallets including daily "return of principal "payments in addition to the daily distribution of Bitcoin earnings from mining. Using the Company's Instant Settlement technology, the integration will also enable LINK to convert their users' Bitcoin into fiat and payout directly into their users' bank accounts.

"LINK, working with a major hardware manufacturer has developed a new way for investors to share in profitable bitcoin mining operation where they are guaranteed the return of capital paired with the upside of BTC prices without the stress of downturns in the market. Investors will have the opportunity to "invest in" a block of processing capability from us, and receive periodic profit share payments back from us," stated Stephen Jenkins, President of Link Global Technologies. "NetCents is the ideal partner to provide the needed technologies for seamless user payments." Considering the recent market volatility, the companies want to offer investors a solution that creates confidence of getting their original investment back while also enjoying the upside of digital currency price appreciation, and mining profits. People want transparency, certainty and opportunity and Link management believes that the NetCents team is the right choice.

NetCents suite of products will now include:

Merchant Processing for E-Commerce and Retail to over 40 million terminals worldwide

Visa Branded Cards accepted worldwide

Monthly Invoice processing for the rapidly growing SaaS provider space ($200 Billion market)

Crypto Exchange and Wallets

And now: A Fixed income product that will generate dividends from the date of purchase.

About Link Global

Link is engaged in the business of supplying energy and providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost reliable power and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply energy and infrastructure for other data hosting services. Link is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and carries out operations in Boardman, Oregon, USA and Beaver Falls, British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.

www.linkglobal.io

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors 
NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"
Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director
NetCents Technology Inc.
1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53604


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.66.67%17
FISERV INC.-29.99%61 723
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-26.29%44 362
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.31%19 165
WIRECARD AG-22.33%11 772
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-19.53%9 320
