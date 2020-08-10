NetCents Technology Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments technologies company, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, partnering with Visa's team to bring the NetCents Visa Card to market in the United States and Canada.

By joining the Visa Fintech Fast Track program, NetCents is able to speed up the process of integrating with Visa, allowing NetCents to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers. Through Fast Track, NetCents is now able to seamlessly roll out the NetCents Visa Card to its users in North America and expand into additional geographic markets. Previously, the Company was ready to launch the NetCents Credit Card program to users in Canada but chose to end that program when the opportunity to work directly with Visa arose.

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting FinTech's like NetCents gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

Unlike other prepaid cryptocurrency cards in the market, NetCents cardholders will not have to pre-load cryptocurrency onto their card, eliminating potential "lost" appreciation caused by rising cryptocurrency values between the time the user loads it and the time they spend it. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card is tied directly into users' NetCents wallets, allowing cardholders to spend the cryptocurrency in their wallet. A key innovation that the Company has developed is the ability for users to automatically complete a single credit card transaction across multiple cryptocurrencies.

"Ever since we pivoted NetCents in 2017 towards cryptocurrency transactions, our mission has been to create efficiency in the financial transaction industry," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "Having a direct relationship with Visa allows us to have the most streamlined and cost-effective system to blend the capabilities of cryptocurrency and the Visa platform. We're looking forward to a long and fruitful collaboration."

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides companies like NetCents the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

