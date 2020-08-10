Log in
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.

NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(NC)
08/10 03:59:51 pm
1.44 CAD   +13.39%
NetCents Technology Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

08/10/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments technologies company, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, partnering with Visa's team to bring the NetCents Visa Card to market in the United States and Canada.

By joining the Visa Fintech Fast Track program, NetCents is able to speed up the process of integrating with Visa, allowing NetCents to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers. Through Fast Track, NetCents is now able to seamlessly roll out the NetCents Visa Card to its users in North America and expand into additional geographic markets. Previously, the Company was ready to launch the NetCents Credit Card program to users in Canada but chose to end that program when the opportunity to work directly with Visa arose.

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting FinTech's like NetCents gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

Unlike other prepaid cryptocurrency cards in the market, NetCents cardholders will not have to pre-load cryptocurrency onto their card, eliminating potential "lost" appreciation caused by rising cryptocurrency values between the time the user loads it and the time they spend it. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card is tied directly into users' NetCents wallets, allowing cardholders to spend the cryptocurrency in their wallet. A key innovation that the Company has developed is the ability for users to automatically complete a single credit card transaction across multiple cryptocurrencies.

"Ever since we pivoted NetCents in 2017 towards cryptocurrency transactions, our mission has been to create efficiency in the financial transaction industry," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "Having a direct relationship with Visa allows us to have the most streamlined and cost-effective system to blend the capabilities of cryptocurrency and the Visa platform. We're looking forward to a long and fruitful collaboration."

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides companies like NetCents the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest - make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"
Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director
NetCents Technology Inc.
1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61415


© Newsfilecorp 2020
