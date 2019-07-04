Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Netcents Technology Inc    NC   CA64112G1054

NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC

(NC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetCents Technology Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company") . The Company wishes to announce a correction to the July 3, 2019 press release. The Company is paying Finder's Fees to Echelon Wealth Partners on $200,000 of the gross proceeds. Fees are 6% of $200,000 or, $12,000 with 6% warrants or 20,000 warrants. Warrants are priced at $0.70 with three year term effective from closing date.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations at investor@net-cents.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"
Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.
1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46095


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC
09:05pNetCents Technology Update
NE
05:44aNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Announces it has Closed the NonBrokered Private Placement ..
AQ
07/03NetCents Technology Announces it has Closed the Non-Brokered Private Placemen..
NE
07/02NetCents Technology Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for up to $2,5..
NE
06/06NetCents Technology Provides Growth Strategy Update
NE
06/06NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Provides Growth Strategy Update
EQ
05/20NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Signs inCruises International, Continues Expansion in Trav..
AQ
05/09NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC : reases Processing Volume by an Average of 41% Month Ov..
AQ
03/13NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Enters Into Agreement With ILO Crypto
AQ
03/05NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Completion of Merchant Expansion into Over 55 Co..
AQ
More news
Chart NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Netcents Technology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC-18.06%22
FISERV INC27.35%36 980
FIRST DATA CORP65.29%26 377
GLOBAL PAYMENTS57.11%25 539
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES55.93%24 962
WIRECARD15.29%21 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About