NetCents Technology to Add the United States to its NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments technologies company, is pleased to announce that it will be adding the United States to its NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card Program.

Given the interest in and technical development work that has been completed for its Canadian Cryptocurrency Credit Card program and prelaunch interest from US-based cryptocurrency holders to receive a NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card, the Company has made the decision to concurrently launch the program in Canada and the United States.

By including the United States to the card program prior to launch, the Company is able to streamline the technical development, management, and rollout of the program while increasing the potential card program userbase tenfold. During the technical integration phase of the program, NetCents has developed a key innovation that is unique to the NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card program. NetCents card holders will be able to select up to three cryptocurrencies to spend with their credit card and the Company has developed the process and technology to allow card holders to spend multiple cryptocurrencies in a single transaction automatically.

Unlike other prepaid cryptocurrency cards in the market, NetCents cardholders will not have to pre-load cryptocurrency onto their card, eliminating potential "lost" appreciation caused by rising cryptocurrency values between the time the user loads it and the time they spend it. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card is tied directly into users' NetCents wallets, allowing cardholders to spend the cryptocurrency in their wallet. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card will be integrated into the NetCents mobile application and have chip, pin, magstripe, and NFC functionality.

"This is a massive leap forward for us, what we are building represents the most seamless bridge between the $200+ billion Cryptocurrency asset class, and all of the merchants that accept credit cards," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "We look forward to finishing our development work and rolling out our breakthrough payment products soon."

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest - make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58674