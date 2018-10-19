Netcomm Wireless : Annual Report 2018

Annual Report 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS We are a trailblazer, we are a problem solver. Established in 1982 by a small team that developed Australia's ﬁrst modem, NetComm has evolved to become a leading global innovators of carrier grade telecommunications technologies. We have kept that startup spirit ever since, bringing to market many world ﬁrsts in solutions for fast broadband, including access networks, industrial IoT and residential broadband. Through our unique "Listen. Innovate. Solve." methodology, we have been solving some of the toughest challenges for our customers, at scale and with total cost of ownership in mind. probl

$181.7m69% $20.5m5.7 times 86% from our high growth business $8.0m turnaround from $1.8m loss 37.2% $23.5m2.9 times 2.7% from 34.5% cash & $27.2m no debt

RECORD REVENUE

RECORD EBITDA

RECORD NET PROFIT AFTER TAXGROUP REVENUE

OPERATING CASH INFLOWGROSS MARGIN

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Year in review ........................................................................... 4

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS ............................................... 5

Strategic progress ................................................................... 6

CEO & Chairman's letter ......................................................... 7

BUSINESS REVIEW ................................................................ 11

Everyone's connected-life matters ....................................... 12

Listen. Innovate. Solve . ......................................................... 13

What NetComm delivers ...................................................... 14

Fixed Wireless ........................................................................ 16

Fibre-to-the-distribution-point ............................................. 17

Residential Broadband .......................................................... 18

M2M & IIoT ............................................................................. 19

Our people & culture ............................................................ 20

The year ahead ...................................................................... 22

Our 3 year ambition ............................................................... 23

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .............................................. 25

Board of Directors ................................................................. 26

Leadership Team ................................................................... 28

Effective Governance ............................................................ 30

FINANCIAL REPORT ............................................................. 31

Awards ........................................................ (Inside back cover)

Key Terms ................................................... (Inside back cover)

YEAR IN REVIEW

The nbn Fibre-to-the-Curb (nbn™ FTTC) network was launched using our access network technology.

Announced the launch of ultra-fast Gfast on the nbn

Achieved Gigabit speeds using reverse powered

Introduced the Intelligent Fixed Wireless Access

LAUNCHED WORLD'S FASTEST

for Best Telecom Core Network Vendor

(highly commended)

APRIL 2018

LAUNCHED NBN™ FTTC

FEBRUARY 2018

LTE OUTDOOR DEVICE

(IFWA) unit for global markets.

FTTC network in 2018.

AUGUST 2017

DEMONSTRATED WORLD FIRST GFAST SPEEDS WITH

OPENREACH, UK

Gfast network technology.

ERICSSON ON IIOT PARTNERSHIP

MAY 2018

Joined the Ericsson IoT Accelerator Program to fast-track global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) growth.

APRIL 2018

BELL CANADA SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Secured agreement with Bell Canada for the supply of fixed wireless technology for rural locations.

DECEMBER 2017

UNVEILED A WORLD FIRST NETWORK CONNECTION DEVICE (NCD)

Launched for use in global markets and secured a large initial order from nbn.

SEPTEMBER 2017

NETCOMM WINS NBN SCALING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Recognised for our outstanding contribution to the nbn™ Fibre-to-the-Curb (nbn™ FTTC) rollout.

JULY 2017

CONFIRMED FIXED WIRELESS SUPPLY DEAL WITH AT&T INC., US

Supply of Outdoor Wireless Antennas for rural and underserved customers.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS