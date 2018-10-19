Netcomm Wireless : Annual Report 2018

Annual Report 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
We are a trailblazer, we are a problem solver.
Established in 1982 by a small team that developed Australia's ﬁrst modem, NetComm has evolved to become a leading global innovators of carrier grade telecommunications technologies. We have kept that startup spirit ever since, bringing to market many world ﬁrsts in solutions for fast broadband, including access networks, industrial IoT and residential broadband. Through our unique "Listen. Innovate. Solve." methodology, we have been solving some of the toughest challenges for our customers, at scale and with total cost of ownership in mind.
$181.7m69%
$20.5m5.7 times
86%
from our high growth business
$8.0m turnaround from $1.8m loss
37.2%
$23.5m2.9 times
2.7% from 34.5%
cash & $27.2m no debt
RECORD NET PROFIT AFTER TAXGROUP REVENUE
OPERATING CASH INFLOWGROSS MARGIN
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Year in review ........................................................................... 4
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS ............................................... 5
Strategic progress ................................................................... 6
CEO & Chairman's letter ......................................................... 7
BUSINESS REVIEW ................................................................ 11
Everyone's connected-life matters ....................................... 12
Listen. Innovate. Solve . ......................................................... 13
What NetComm delivers ...................................................... 14
Fixed Wireless ........................................................................ 16
Fibre-to-the-distribution-point ............................................. 17
Residential Broadband .......................................................... 18
M2M & IIoT ............................................................................. 19
Our people & culture ............................................................ 20
The year ahead ...................................................................... 22
Our 3 year ambition ............................................................... 23
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .............................................. 25
Board of Directors ................................................................. 26
Leadership Team ................................................................... 28
Effective Governance ............................................................ 30
FINANCIAL REPORT ............................................................. 31
Awards ........................................................ (Inside back cover)
Key Terms ................................................... (Inside back cover)
YEAR IN REVIEW
The nbn Fibre-to-the-Curb (nbn™ FTTC) network was launched using our access network technology.
Announced the launch of ultra-fast Gfast on the nbn
Achieved Gigabit speeds using reverse powered
Introduced the Intelligent Fixed Wireless Access
LAUNCHED WORLD'S FASTEST
for Best Telecom Core Network Vendor
(highly commended)
APRIL 2018
LAUNCHED NBN™ FTTC
FEBRUARY 2018
LTE OUTDOOR DEVICE
(IFWA) unit for global markets.
FTTC network in 2018.
AUGUST 2017
DEMONSTRATED WORLD FIRST GFAST SPEEDS WITH
OPENREACH, UK
Gfast network technology.
ERICSSON ON IIOT PARTNERSHIP
MAY 2018
Joined the Ericsson IoT Accelerator Program to fast-track global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) growth.
APRIL 2018
BELL CANADA SUPPLY AGREEMENT
Secured agreement with Bell Canada for the supply of fixed wireless technology for rural locations.
DECEMBER 2017
UNVEILED A WORLD FIRST NETWORK CONNECTION DEVICE (NCD)
Launched for use in global markets and secured a large initial order from nbn.
SEPTEMBER 2017
NETCOMM WINS NBN SCALING EXCELLENCE AWARD
Recognised for our outstanding contribution to the nbn™ Fibre-to-the-Curb (nbn™ FTTC) rollout.
JULY 2017
CONFIRMED FIXED WIRELESS SUPPLY DEAL WITH AT&T INC., US
Supply of Outdoor Wireless Antennas for rural and underserved customers.
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS