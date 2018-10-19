Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Netcomm Wireless Ltd    NTC   AU000000NTC2

NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD (NTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/18
0.74 AUD   -0.67%
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELES : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELES : Retirement of Board Director
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netcomm Wireless : Annual Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Annual Report 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

We are a trailblazer, we are a problem solver.

Established in 1982 by a small team that developed Australia's ﬁrst modem, NetComm has evolved to become a leading global innovators of carrier grade telecommunications technologies. We have kept that startup spirit ever since, bringing to market many world ﬁrsts in solutions for fast broadband, including access networks, industrial IoT and residential broadband. Through our unique "Listen. Innovate. Solve." methodology, we have been solving some of the toughest challenges for our customers, at scale and with total cost of ownership in mind.

probl

$181.7m69%

$20.5m5.7 times

86%

from our high growth business

$8.0m turnaround from $1.8m loss

37.2%

$23.5m2.9 times

2.7% from 34.5%

cash & $27.2m no debt

RECORD REVENUE

RECORD EBITDA

RECORD NET PROFIT AFTER TAXGROUP REVENUE

OPERATING CASH INFLOWGROSS MARGIN

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Year in review ........................................................................... 4

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS ............................................... 5

Strategic progress ................................................................... 6

CEO & Chairman's letter ......................................................... 7

BUSINESS REVIEW ................................................................ 11

Everyone's connected-life matters ....................................... 12

Listen. Innovate. Solve . ......................................................... 13

What NetComm delivers ...................................................... 14

Fixed Wireless ........................................................................ 16

Fibre-to-the-distribution-point ............................................. 17

Residential Broadband .......................................................... 18

M2M & IIoT ............................................................................. 19

Our people & culture ............................................................ 20

The year ahead ...................................................................... 22

Our 3 year ambition ............................................................... 23

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .............................................. 25

Board of Directors ................................................................. 26

Leadership Team ................................................................... 28

Effective Governance ............................................................ 30

FINANCIAL REPORT ............................................................. 31

Awards ........................................................ (Inside back cover)

Key Terms ................................................... (Inside back cover)

YEAR IN REVIEW

The nbn Fibre-to-the-Curb (nbn™ FTTC) network was launched using our access network technology.

Announced the launch of ultra-fast Gfast on the nbn

Achieved Gigabit speeds using reverse powered

Introduced the Intelligent Fixed Wireless Access

LAUNCHED WORLD'S FASTEST

for Best Telecom Core Network Vendor

(highly commended)

APRIL 2018

LAUNCHED NBN™ FTTC

FEBRUARY 2018

LTE OUTDOOR DEVICE

(IFWA) unit for global markets.

FTTC network in 2018.

AUGUST 2017

DEMONSTRATED WORLD FIRST GFAST SPEEDS WITH

OPENREACH, UK

Gfast network technology.

ERICSSON ON IIOT PARTNERSHIP

MAY 2018

Joined the Ericsson IoT Accelerator Program to fast-track global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) growth.

APRIL 2018

BELL CANADA SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Secured agreement with Bell Canada for the supply of fixed wireless technology for rural locations.

DECEMBER 2017

UNVEILED A WORLD FIRST NETWORK CONNECTION DEVICE (NCD)

Launched for use in global markets and secured a large initial order from nbn.

SEPTEMBER 2017

NETCOMM WINS NBN SCALING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Recognised for our outstanding contribution to the nbn™ Fibre-to-the-Curb (nbn™ FTTC) rollout.

JULY 2017

CONFIRMED FIXED WIRELESS SUPPLY DEAL WITH AT&T INC., US

Supply of Outdoor Wireless Antennas for rural and underserved customers.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Retirement of Board Director
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/15NETCOMM WIRELESS : Fixed Wireless is Going from Rural to Urban With NetComm's Ne..
AQ
10/08NETCOMM WIRELESS : new reverse powered Gfast DPU portfolio delivers a faster, mo..
AQ
09/26NETCOMM WIRELESS : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/21NETCOMM WIRELESS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/17NETCOMM WIRELESS : wins nbn “We Care” supplier award for the develop..
PU
09/10NETCOMM WIRELESS : New report confirms Fixed Wireless Access will widen broadban..
PU
09/07NETCOMM WIRELESS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Netcomm Wireless Limited 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 229 M
EBIT 2019 10,7 M
Net income 2019 7,53 M
Finance 2019 22,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 118 M
Chart NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Duration : Period :
Netcomm Wireless Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. P. Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Justin Trevor Milne Chairman
Timo Brouwer Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Michael Cornelius Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD-32.50%84
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%210 007
QUALCOMM0.42%97 108
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 399
ERICSSON37.12%27 291
HARRIS CORPORATION22.31%20 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.